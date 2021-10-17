Isthmian Premier: Wingate win, Hornchurch draw and Haringey get thrashed 

Published: 11:01 AM October 17, 2021

Wingate & Finchley sealed a 3-1 victory over Brightlingsea Regent, Hornchurch drew 1-1 at home to Leatherhead, while Haringey got thumped 5-0 by Merstham in the latest round of Isthmian Premier League fixtures.

Blues striker Ibrahim Meite netted his sixth of the season for Wingate in the 21st minute to get them off to a strong start.

It was 2-0 just before the break, Sam Hatton’s sixth of the campaign, and it was game over when Bilal Sayoud made it three eight minutes from time.

Regent goalkeeper Charlie Turner saw red seven minutes before the end, but the ten men got one back right at the death, Eren Kinali getting their consolation.

Elsewhere, Hornchurch handed a debut to new striker Billy Bricknell, but it was Leatherhead’s new striker, Chid Onokwai, who made the breakthrough at Bridge Avenue, putting the Tanners ahead on eleven minutes.

The visitors couldn’t hold on for their first win since the opening day, but they came close, the equaliser coming three minutes from time when Liam Nash got his ninth of the campaign to earn the hosts a point.

Haringey Borough had an afternoon to forget as they saw a strong start to the season forgotten about with a 5-0 thrashing.

Dylan Adjei-Hersey scoring for the third match in a row when opening the scoring after five minutes.

Merstham doubled their advantage midway through the first half, Ibrahim Meite with number two, and then went goal crazy, Jude Mason, John Ufuah and Korrey Henry making it five-nil by thirty six minutes.