Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough and Wingate & Finchley bag victories

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:45 AM August 22, 2021   
Haringey Borough midfielder Bobson Bawling - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Haringey Borough sealed a 3-1 victory over Horsham in their latest Isthmian Premier Division fixture as neighbours Wingate nabbed a 2-1 win away to Leatherhead. 

A brace from Alfred Bawling and a goal from Michael O’Donoghue sealed the three points for Tom Loizou’s Haringey at Coles Park Stadium. 

Full-back O’Donoghue opened the scoring in the 10th minute of play before Bawling doubled their lead in the 33rd minute. 

Bawling netted his second in the 90th minute to make it 3-0 before Horsham did eventually pull one back through Tom Kavanagh. 

Neighbours Wingate & Finchley sealed a 90th minute win over the Tanners thanks to Sam Hatton at Fetcham Grove. 

Bilal Sayoud opened the scoring for the Blues in the sixth minute of play but his effort was cancelled out by the hosts Bayley Mummery in the 54th minute. 

Hatton then made it 2-1 in the final minute to seal the victory for Wingate. 

