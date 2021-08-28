Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch lose, Haringey win, and Wingate nab a draw

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:30 PM August 28, 2021   
Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Pre

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Cray Wanderers, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 21st August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch fell to a defeat at Kingstonian as Haringey Borough sealed a victory over Bognor Regis Town while Wingate & Finchley fought back to earn a draw against Corinthian Casuals in the Isthmian Premier Division. 

The K’s Rhys Murrell-Williamson opened the scoring after only eight minutes, and made it two six minutes before the break through Fabio Saraiva, and held on to that margin to ease to victory. 

The Urchins will be disappointed to suffer back-to-back defeats in the league and will be determined to bounce back at home to Potters Bar Town on Bank Holiday Monday. 

League rivals Haringey Borough secured a 2-1 win away to Bognor Regis Town thanks to goals from Christos Djamas and David Olufemi. 

David Olufemi of Haringey during Bishop's Stortford vs Haringey Borough, Bostik League Premier Divis

David Olufemi of Haringey during Bishop's Stortford vs Haringey Borough, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the ProKit UK Stadium on 16th March 2019 - Credit: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Christos Djamas opened the scoring after ten minutes before Olufemi doubled their lead in the 20th minute to the dismay of most of the six hundred and thirty eight present. 

Nathan Odokonyero pulled one back for the hosts with three minutes remaining, but it was too little too late. 

Tom Loizou’s men will now be keen to build on that when they face local rivals Wingate & Finchley on Bank Holiday Monday. 

The Blues fought back to seal a 2-2 draw at home to Corinthian Casuals after a slow start to the match. 

Warren Mfula scored his first of the campaign after fourteen minutes and then grabbed a second fourteen minutes later. 

After the break the Blues made things interesting as Bilal Sayoud scored for the second Saturday in a row.  

Darnell Goather-Braithwaite then made it 2-2 and ensured that the spoils were shared. 

