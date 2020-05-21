Search

Advanced search

Haringey Huskies retain young forward Saoncella

PUBLISHED: 15:13 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 21 May 2020

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Archant

Haringey Huskies have announced that young forward Leo Saoncella will be back in their line-up next season. Saoncella joined the Huskies from Streatham on signing deadline day last season and settled straight into the team, with his work-rate and enthusiasm being an instant hit with supporters and team-mates alike.

You may also want to watch:

He played in the last seven games of the campaign – which all ended in wins for Huskies – and scored two goals and two assists. Head coach Dan Sampson is really pleased Saoncella has agreed to return, saying: “It is never easy switching teams, especially towards the latter part of a season. That is what Leo did and we were very excited that he chose to come to us.

“He got a small taste of what being a Husky is all about and won a league title. He has good skill, good speed, works hard and knows how to find the net.

“I am looking for Leo to continue to develop and mature this season. We are delighted to give him the platform to so as he is an exciting young player.” General manager Lee Mercer added: “This is fantastic news. Having joined towards the tail-end of last season, he made a massive impact on the squad. His enthusiasm rubbed off on everyone. He is a talented young player with great energy and a desire to win.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

‘Real cause for public concern’: High Court judge slams Haringey Council over child protection failings

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

‘Real cause for public concern’: High Court judge slams Haringey Council over child protection failings

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Huskies retain young forward Saoncella

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Rose reveals Kane love for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Danny Rose

More FA Cup final memories for Arsenal

Andy Linighan climbs to head his dramatic winner for Arsenal in the 1993 FA Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 21

Rory McIlroy

Coronavirus: Greenhouse Sports reopens centre as food bank

The Greenhouse Centre in London is being used as the distribution centre for the Paddington Food Bank during the coronavirus lockdown. (pic Ben Stevens/Greenhouse Sports)
Drive 24