Haringey Huskies retain young forward Saoncella

Haringey Huskies have announced that young forward Leo Saoncella will be back in their line-up next season. Saoncella joined the Huskies from Streatham on signing deadline day last season and settled straight into the team, with his work-rate and enthusiasm being an instant hit with supporters and team-mates alike.

He played in the last seven games of the campaign – which all ended in wins for Huskies – and scored two goals and two assists. Head coach Dan Sampson is really pleased Saoncella has agreed to return, saying: “It is never easy switching teams, especially towards the latter part of a season. That is what Leo did and we were very excited that he chose to come to us.

“He got a small taste of what being a Husky is all about and won a league title. He has good skill, good speed, works hard and knows how to find the net.

“I am looking for Leo to continue to develop and mature this season. We are delighted to give him the platform to so as he is an exciting young player.” General manager Lee Mercer added: “This is fantastic news. Having joined towards the tail-end of last season, he made a massive impact on the squad. His enthusiasm rubbed off on everyone. He is a talented young player with great energy and a desire to win.”