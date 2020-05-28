Haringey Huskies retain young defenceman Jenner

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF) Archant

Haringey Huskies have announced the return of young defenceman Jaden Jenner for the 2020-21 National League season

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After completing a successful rookie campaign last term at Alexandra Palace, when he was one of only three players to appear in all 29 competitive games played, Jenner will be back for a second season.

Head coach Dan Sampson said: “I’m happy Jaden has agreed to return for this coming season.

“I will be looking for him to continue to develop and progress from last season.

“Jaden needs to continue with his solid defensive game, make the smart decisions and continue to play the body.

“He has the potential to play in the higher leagues and now he needs to believe this and work hard on and off the ice.

You may also want to watch:

“He won a league title in his first senior season and he will be hungry to help us defend this.”

Huskies general manager Lee Mercer added: “Having Jaden back is important as he has set the standard for others to follow within the Haringey Hounds junior club.

“He saw a lot of ice time for a young player and his progress was there for all to see.

“Next season he needs to kick on again and we are delighted to give him the opportunity to do so.”

Jenner posted a video message, saying: “I’m happy to have signed back for the Huskies. I couldn’t be happier and more honoured to play for them.

“In my first season I learnt a lot and in my second season I’m going to learn even more, but I can put those skills to the test now.

“I can’t wait to step back on the ice to defend that title. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to see you all there.”