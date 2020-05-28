Search

Advanced search

Haringey Huskies retain young defenceman Jenner

PUBLISHED: 13:45 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 28 May 2020

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Archant

Haringey Huskies have announced the return of young defenceman Jaden Jenner for the 2020-21 National League season

After completing a successful rookie campaign last term at Alexandra Palace, when he was one of only three players to appear in all 29 competitive games played, Jenner will be back for a second season.

Head coach Dan Sampson said: “I’m happy Jaden has agreed to return for this coming season.

“I will be looking for him to continue to develop and progress from last season.

“Jaden needs to continue with his solid defensive game, make the smart decisions and continue to play the body.

“He has the potential to play in the higher leagues and now he needs to believe this and work hard on and off the ice.

You may also want to watch:

“He won a league title in his first senior season and he will be hungry to help us defend this.”

Huskies general manager Lee Mercer added: “Having Jaden back is important as he has set the standard for others to follow within the Haringey Hounds junior club.

“He saw a lot of ice time for a young player and his progress was there for all to see.

“Next season he needs to kick on again and we are delighted to give him the opportunity to do so.”

Jenner posted a video message, saying: “I’m happy to have signed back for the Huskies. I couldn’t be happier and more honoured to play for them.

“In my first season I learnt a lot and in my second season I’m going to learn even more, but I can put those skills to the test now.

“I can’t wait to step back on the ice to defend that title. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Huskies retain young defenceman Jenner

Haringey Huskies turned their kit pink for the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation last season (pic AWTF)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 28

Christine Ohuruogu reacts after winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

Australian international Catley linked with Arsenal Women

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Looking back: More FA Cup wins take Arsenal to record 13

Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the 2005 final

Video: Opera singer attracts Muswell Hill crowds with inspiring weekly serenades from kitchen window

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón
Drive 24