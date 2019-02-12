Three golds for Ho at national championships

Tin-Tin Ho (left) in action in the Women's Doubles final at the PG Mutual National Championships (pic: Alan Man) Archant

Paddington athlete narrowly missed out on clean sweep in Nottingham

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paddington’s Tin-Tin Ho agonisingly missed out on a clean sweep of gold medals at the PG Mutual National Championships.

Ho had a perfect start to the three-day championships as she won the Under-21 Women’s Singles by defeating Denise Payet 4-1 in the final.

She followed up with Mixed Doubles gold alongside fellow University of Nottingham student Josh Bennett, the pair beating Alim Hirji and Emily Bolton 3-1 in the final.

A third gold followed on day three as Ho teamed up with Maria Tsaptsinos to win the Women’s Doubles, coming from 2-0 down to beat Payet and Bolton 3-2 in the final.

Tsaptsinos then stood between Ho and a clean sweep in the Women’s Singles final, which the Paddington athlete was attempting to win for a fourth year in succession.

However, second seed Tsaptsinos made a fast start and although Ho fought back, she was beaten 4-2.

“Obviously I’m disappointed because it would have been really good to get the clean sweep,” said Ho.

“Maria played well but I didn’t – I was getting quite frustrated with myself because I knew what to do but wasn’t executing it, and when I had chances I made errors.

“Every title means a lot but obviously the women’s singles is a rewarding one to get, and it would have been nice to win again, but congratulations to Maria.”