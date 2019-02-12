Three golds for Ho at national championships
PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 March 2019
Archant
Paddington athlete narrowly missed out on clean sweep in Nottingham
Paddington’s Tin-Tin Ho agonisingly missed out on a clean sweep of gold medals at the PG Mutual National Championships.
Ho had a perfect start to the three-day championships as she won the Under-21 Women’s Singles by defeating Denise Payet 4-1 in the final.
She followed up with Mixed Doubles gold alongside fellow University of Nottingham student Josh Bennett, the pair beating Alim Hirji and Emily Bolton 3-1 in the final.
A third gold followed on day three as Ho teamed up with Maria Tsaptsinos to win the Women’s Doubles, coming from 2-0 down to beat Payet and Bolton 3-2 in the final.
Tsaptsinos then stood between Ho and a clean sweep in the Women’s Singles final, which the Paddington athlete was attempting to win for a fourth year in succession.
However, second seed Tsaptsinos made a fast start and although Ho fought back, she was beaten 4-2.
“Obviously I’m disappointed because it would have been really good to get the clean sweep,” said Ho.
“Maria played well but I didn’t – I was getting quite frustrated with myself because I knew what to do but wasn’t executing it, and when I had chances I made errors.
“Every title means a lot but obviously the women’s singles is a rewarding one to get, and it would have been nice to win again, but congratulations to Maria.”