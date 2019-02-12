Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Three golds for Ho at national championships

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 March 2019

Tin-Tin Ho (left) in action in the Women's Doubles final at the PG Mutual National Championships (pic: Alan Man)

Tin-Tin Ho (left) in action in the Women's Doubles final at the PG Mutual National Championships (pic: Alan Man)

Archant

Paddington athlete narrowly missed out on clean sweep in Nottingham

Paddington’s Tin-Tin Ho agonisingly missed out on a clean sweep of gold medals at the PG Mutual National Championships.

Ho had a perfect start to the three-day championships as she won the Under-21 Women’s Singles by defeating Denise Payet 4-1 in the final.

She followed up with Mixed Doubles gold alongside fellow University of Nottingham student Josh Bennett, the pair beating Alim Hirji and Emily Bolton 3-1 in the final.

A third gold followed on day three as Ho teamed up with Maria Tsaptsinos to win the Women’s Doubles, coming from 2-0 down to beat Payet and Bolton 3-2 in the final.

Tsaptsinos then stood between Ho and a clean sweep in the Women’s Singles final, which the Paddington athlete was attempting to win for a fourth year in succession.

However, second seed Tsaptsinos made a fast start and although Ho fought back, she was beaten 4-2.

“Obviously I’m disappointed because it would have been really good to get the clean sweep,” said Ho.

“Maria played well but I didn’t – I was getting quite frustrated with myself because I knew what to do but wasn’t executing it, and when I had chances I made errors.

“Every title means a lot but obviously the women’s singles is a rewarding one to get, and it would have been nice to win again, but congratulations to Maria.”

Most Read

Revealed: How north London councils sold off assets to make ends meet

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Ken Mears.

Haringey councillor defiant after backing MP who said Labour had been ‘too apologetic’ over antisemitism

Cllr Noah Tucker. Picture: David Winskill

Highgate CPZ: Campaigners hand over 400 objections against parking changes to Camden Council

Bee Kwan and Nicola Caisley with their leafets about proposed changes to Highgate's CPZ, outside their information point in Highgate Village. Picture: Polly Hancock

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Revealed: How north London councils sold off assets to make ends meet

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Ken Mears.

Haringey councillor defiant after backing MP who said Labour had been ‘too apologetic’ over antisemitism

Cllr Noah Tucker. Picture: David Winskill

Highgate CPZ: Campaigners hand over 400 objections against parking changes to Camden Council

Bee Kwan and Nicola Caisley with their leafets about proposed changes to Highgate's CPZ, outside their information point in Highgate Village. Picture: Polly Hancock

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Stimson urges Hornchurch to take their chances against Wingate

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Three golds for Ho at national championships

Tin-Tin Ho (left) in action in the Women's Doubles final at the PG Mutual National Championships (pic: Alan Man)

Kane calls for another ‘mature’ performance in the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

UCS stung by late try in defeat to Wasps

Action from UCS Old Boys against Wasps in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Tottenham without Trippier for round of 16 second leg

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists