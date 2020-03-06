Ho serves up fourth singles and mixed doubles crowns at National Championships

Jill Parker MBE (Table Tennis England President), Mari Baldwin, Mark Bates (sponsor), Tin-Tin Ho, Emily Bolton and Mollie Patterson at the women's singles presentation (pic Alan Man) Archant

Tin-Tin Ho won the fourth women's singles title of her career as she beat surprise finalist Mari Baldwin at the Mark Bates Ltd National Championships.

Tin-Tin Ho in action (pic Alan Man) Tin-Tin Ho in action (pic Alan Man)

With defending champion Maria Tsaptsinos - who beat her in last year's final - out injured, top seed Ho was a hot favourite to regain the trophy.

And when 15-year-old Baldwin shocked second seed Denise Payet in the quarter-finals and third seed Emily Bolton in the last four, Paddington athlete Ho was even more fancied.

Ho avoided becoming Baldwin's third scalp as she duly took the title, showing her quality with a 4-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6) victory.

The 21-year-old had earlier come through the early rounds with few problems, though she had some difficult moments against fourth seed Mollie Patterson in the semi-finals before clinching a 4-2 (10-12, 11-4, 11-4, 9-11, 11-2, 11-2) victory.

Ho said: "I'm really happy to win the title, every title means a lot. Mari caused a few upsets and her style is quite different, but I was comfortable against it and I always stayed focused.

"I wanted to get the title back really badly. It was a shame Maria was injured, but I was ready to play whoever happened to get through."

Ho also won the mixed doubles title with Sam Walker as the top seeds duly lived up to billing to lift the trophy for the fourth time together, beating Chris Doran and Charlotte Bardsley 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-8).

However, there was no hat-trick as Ho and Evie Collier - a late replacement for Tsaptsinos - lost 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-1, 13-11) to Payet and Bolton in the final of the women's doubles.

Ho added: "I'm really happy to win another mixed. We played quite well - there were some games where we had some trouble but we managed to come through them. We play well together, we've played together a lot.

"I'm happy I managed to get a partner for the women's doubles and I think we did really well considering we hadn't ever played together. Denise and Emily are quite strong and play with each other a lot."