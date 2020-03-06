Search

Advanced search

Ho serves up fourth singles and mixed doubles crowns at National Championships

PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 March 2020

Jill Parker MBE (Table Tennis England President), Mari Baldwin, Mark Bates (sponsor), Tin-Tin Ho, Emily Bolton and Mollie Patterson at the women's singles presentation (pic Alan Man)

Jill Parker MBE (Table Tennis England President), Mari Baldwin, Mark Bates (sponsor), Tin-Tin Ho, Emily Bolton and Mollie Patterson at the women's singles presentation (pic Alan Man)

Archant

Tin-Tin Ho won the fourth women's singles title of her career as she beat surprise finalist Mari Baldwin at the Mark Bates Ltd National Championships.

Tin-Tin Ho in action (pic Alan Man)Tin-Tin Ho in action (pic Alan Man)

With defending champion Maria Tsaptsinos - who beat her in last year's final - out injured, top seed Ho was a hot favourite to regain the trophy.

And when 15-year-old Baldwin shocked second seed Denise Payet in the quarter-finals and third seed Emily Bolton in the last four, Paddington athlete Ho was even more fancied.

Ho avoided becoming Baldwin's third scalp as she duly took the title, showing her quality with a 4-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6) victory.

The 21-year-old had earlier come through the early rounds with few problems, though she had some difficult moments against fourth seed Mollie Patterson in the semi-finals before clinching a 4-2 (10-12, 11-4, 11-4, 9-11, 11-2, 11-2) victory.

You may also want to watch:

Ho said: "I'm really happy to win the title, every title means a lot. Mari caused a few upsets and her style is quite different, but I was comfortable against it and I always stayed focused.

"I wanted to get the title back really badly. It was a shame Maria was injured, but I was ready to play whoever happened to get through."

Ho also won the mixed doubles title with Sam Walker as the top seeds duly lived up to billing to lift the trophy for the fourth time together, beating Chris Doran and Charlotte Bardsley 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-8).

However, there was no hat-trick as Ho and Evie Collier - a late replacement for Tsaptsinos - lost 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-1, 13-11) to Payet and Bolton in the final of the women's doubles.

Ho added: "I'm really happy to win another mixed. We played quite well - there were some games where we had some trouble but we managed to come through them. We play well together, we've played together a lot.

"I'm happy I managed to get a partner for the women's doubles and I think we did really well considering we hadn't ever played together. Denise and Emily are quite strong and play with each other a lot."

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be allowed out of prison on furlough, claims Iran regime amid coronavirus epidemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be allowed out of prison on furlough, claims Iran regime amid coronavirus epidemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Stutchbury bags fine bronze at Euros as ZFW Fencing Club youngsters show form

ZFW's Amelie Tsang with her bronze medal after two gruelling days of competition in Paris (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Ho serves up fourth singles and mixed doubles crowns at National Championships

Jill Parker MBE (Table Tennis England President), Mari Baldwin, Mark Bates (sponsor), Tin-Tin Ho, Emily Bolton and Mollie Patterson at the women's singles presentation (pic Alan Man)

Swimming: Haringey Aquatics add to Middlesex Championships haul

Haringey Aquatics face the camera at the Middlesex Championships

Williamson: Arsenal ‘did everything’ to win Continental League Cup silverware

Arsenal's Leah Williamson (left) and Chelsea's Ji So-yun battle for the ball during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup final at the City Ground

Wingate boss Knight wants to take encouragement from Folkestone win at Worthing

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)
Drive 24