Search

Advanced search

Table-tennis: Ho's hopes ended by Spanish

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 January 2020

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's team event at the Olympic qualifying tournament (pic RG/ITTF)

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's team event at the Olympic qualifying tournament (pic RG/ITTF)

PPP/ITTF

Tin-Tin Ho's dreams of helping Great Britain to qualify a women's team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were ended by a ruthless Spanish display at the qualifying tournament in Portugal on Wednesday.

Ranked 11 places below their 14th-ranked opponents, it was always going to be a tough task for Great Britain's trio of Ho, fellow England Commonwealth Games medallist Maria Tsaptsinos and Wales' Charlotte Carey.

You may also want to watch:

All three GB players are ranked below their opposite numbers, but they made the ideal start as Carey and Tsaptsinos took the first game of the opening doubles 11-7 against Galia Dvorak and Sofia-Xuan Zhang.

But that was as good as it got for GB as the Spanish won the next nine games, taking the doubles 3-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8) before Ho, the world number 102, lost 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-8) to number 69 Maria Xiao.

Dvorak then beat Carey 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-6) to see Spain through to the final play-off match against Austria, in which the winner will book a place in Tokyo.

Most Read

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

Highgate Monty Python star and ‘Renaissance comedian’ Terry Jones dies at 77 after dementia battle

Terry Jones attending the Anna Nicole Opera, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

60ft tree falls on Python Terry Jones’ home

Terry Jones with the fallen tree near his house in Highgate. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Most Read

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

Highgate Monty Python star and ‘Renaissance comedian’ Terry Jones dies at 77 after dementia battle

Terry Jones attending the Anna Nicole Opera, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

60ft tree falls on Python Terry Jones’ home

Terry Jones with the fallen tree near his house in Highgate. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Table-tennis: Ho’s hopes ended by Spanish

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's team event at the Olympic qualifying tournament (pic RG/ITTF)

Baggaley bids for fourth World Ping Pong title

Andrew Baggaley is chasing another World Championship of Ping Pong title (pic Matchroom Multisport)

Spurs boss Mourinho insists Norwich win was an important result

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Editorial comment: Remember 1940s and fight hate

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. Picture: IAN COHEN

Alli inspires Spurs to victory over Canaries

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (left) and Norwich City's Alexander Tettey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists