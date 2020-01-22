Table-tennis: Ho's hopes ended by Spanish

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's team event at the Olympic qualifying tournament (pic RG/ITTF) PPP/ITTF

Tin-Tin Ho's dreams of helping Great Britain to qualify a women's team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were ended by a ruthless Spanish display at the qualifying tournament in Portugal on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ranked 11 places below their 14th-ranked opponents, it was always going to be a tough task for Great Britain's trio of Ho, fellow England Commonwealth Games medallist Maria Tsaptsinos and Wales' Charlotte Carey.

You may also want to watch:

All three GB players are ranked below their opposite numbers, but they made the ideal start as Carey and Tsaptsinos took the first game of the opening doubles 11-7 against Galia Dvorak and Sofia-Xuan Zhang.

But that was as good as it got for GB as the Spanish won the next nine games, taking the doubles 3-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8) before Ho, the world number 102, lost 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-8) to number 69 Maria Xiao.

Dvorak then beat Carey 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-6) to see Spain through to the final play-off match against Austria, in which the winner will book a place in Tokyo.