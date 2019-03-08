Table Tennis: Ho progresses at European Games on GB debut

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's singles at the European Games in Minsk (pic ITTF/Remy Gros) 2019 Remy Gros/ITTF

Paddington's Tin-Tin Ho made it through to the second round of the European Games in Minsk.

Representing Great Britain for the first time, Ho beat Anna Kirichenko of Finland 4-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5) in the first round.

And that set up a meeting with world number 73 Yang Xiaoxin, who is ranked 36 places above 20-year-old Ho.

The Londoner had her chances as she fell to a 4-0 (13-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-7) defeat and said: "Her style is a bit different but I felt fairly comfortable against her. Although it was 4-0 it's a bit frustrating because I could have got at least three sets.

"A bit disappointed, but at the same time I didn't play well enough to win.

"It's been really cool playing for GB. They really make you feel at home and it's a really nice team feeling."

Ho plays at the World University Games in Naples and the Commonwealth Championships in India in the coming weeks.