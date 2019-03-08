Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Table Tennis: Ho progresses at European Games on GB debut

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 June 2019

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's singles at the European Games in Minsk (pic ITTF/Remy Gros)

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's singles at the European Games in Minsk (pic ITTF/Remy Gros)

2019 Remy Gros/ITTF

Paddington's Tin-Tin Ho made it through to the second round of the European Games in Minsk.

Representing Great Britain for the first time, Ho beat Anna Kirichenko of Finland 4-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5) in the first round.

And that set up a meeting with world number 73 Yang Xiaoxin, who is ranked 36 places above 20-year-old Ho.

You may also want to watch:

The Londoner had her chances as she fell to a 4-0 (13-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-7) defeat and said: "Her style is a bit different but I felt fairly comfortable against her. Although it was 4-0 it's a bit frustrating because I could have got at least three sets.

"A bit disappointed, but at the same time I didn't play well enough to win.

"It's been really cool playing for GB. They really make you feel at home and it's a really nice team feeling."

Ho plays at the World University Games in Naples and the Commonwealth Championships in India in the coming weeks.

Most Read

Crouch End stabbing: Teen found suffering from knife wound in Middle Lane

The scene of a stabbing in Middle Lane, Crouch End. Picture: Helen Clarke

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Golf club suspends two men after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘interrogated’ and blocked from seeing Gabriella as joint hunger strike continues

Richard Ratcliffe continues his hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill for Camden Council’s mayor making reception soars to £11,000 as councillors from all parties criticise ‘excessive spending’

Mayor of Camden, Maryam Eslamdoust. Picture: Vanessa Berberian.

Most Read

Crouch End stabbing: Teen found suffering from knife wound in Middle Lane

The scene of a stabbing in Middle Lane, Crouch End. Picture: Helen Clarke

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Golf club suspends two men after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘interrogated’ and blocked from seeing Gabriella as joint hunger strike continues

Richard Ratcliffe continues his hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill for Camden Council’s mayor making reception soars to £11,000 as councillors from all parties criticise ‘excessive spending’

Mayor of Camden, Maryam Eslamdoust. Picture: Vanessa Berberian.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Table Tennis: Ho progresses at European Games on GB debut

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's singles at the European Games in Minsk (pic ITTF/Remy Gros)

London Skolars fall to defeat at Keighley

London Skolars head coach Jermaine Coleman (pic Ben Challis)

Spurs trio enjoy cup success while Wanyama’s Kenya get off to a bad start in AFCON

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier battle for the ball earlier this season (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal’s Nelson spot-on for England under-21s

England's Reiss Nelson scores his side's first goal of the game against Croatia (pic Nick Potts/PA)

World Cup debut for Arsenal’s Williamson

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists