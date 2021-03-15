'I'm feeling excited for the qualifiers' – Tin-Tin Ho has Tokyo in her sights

Published: 3:00 PM March 15, 2021

Tin-Tin Ho has Tokyo in her sights at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament starting in Doha, Qatar.

Paddington athlete Ho and Wales’ Charlotte Carey will represent Great Britain women, while Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall represent the men, with four men’s singles places and five women’s singles places at the Tokyo Olympics to be decided.

World No 93 Ho has prepared by competing at two WTT tournaments at the same venue, with mixed results, but is relishing being back on the international stage after a year and ready to give it her all to secure that spot at the delayed Olympics.

England No 1 Ho picked up a victory in her first match in the WTT Contender event, defeating Eva Jurkova of Slovakia 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7), but went out in the next round to world No 76 Sarah De Nutte of Luxembourg.

In the subsequent Star Contender event, she was beaten in the first qualifying round by Izabela Lupulesku of Serbia, ranked four places below her at 97.

Ho, 22, said: "The first two competitions were pretty tough but I've learned a lot from being here and it's been good to practise with the other players here.

"I'm feeling excited for the qualifiers. I think it will be very hard but I've done the best preparation I could and have been training a lot between the competitions here.

"I'll try my best and if I do manage to qualify, I would be incredibly happy because it's been a goal of mine since I was quite young. But right now I'm just focused on the journey."

If she does not qualify, Ho will have another chance at the European qualifying tournament in Portugal next month.