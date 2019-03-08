Ho in GB table tennis squad for European Games

Youngster will take part in event in Minsk next month

Paddington's Tin-Tin Ho has been called up by Team GB for the first time, having been named in the squad to compete at the European Games next month.

The 20-year-old is named alongside English colleagues Liam Pitchford, Paul Drinkhall and Sam Walker, plus Charlotte Carey of Wales, for the event in Minsk, Belarus, where Ho will compete in the Women's Singles.

The table tennis contingent is part of a 101-strong Team GB squad across 11 sports and is up from the three athletes - Pitchford, Drinkhall and Kelly Sibley - who attended the inaugural Games in Baku four years ago.

Table tennis is one of three sports, alongside archery and shooting, where there are opportunities to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The top three athletes in the men's and women's singles, plus the gold medal-winning teams, will all earn an automatic place at the Olympics.

Team Leader Simon Mills said: "We're delighted we've been able to increase the squad from the last European Games, securing a men's team place and an additional female place.

"The focus is on enabling the athletes to deliver their best performances, with the added incentive of the opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics."