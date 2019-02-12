Ho in England squad for World Championships

Tin-Tin Ho has been named in the England squad for April's World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest (pic: Danny Lawson/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Competition takes place in Budapest from April 21-28

Paddington’s Tin-Tin Ho has been named in a six-strong England squad for the World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest in April.

England number one Ho, who won a silver medal at last year’s Commonwealth Games, is joined in the women’s line-up by Maria Tsaptsinos.

The men are represented by Rio Olympians Liam Pitchford, Sam Walker and Paul Drinkhall, as well as Tom Jarvis.

This year is the individual championships, with singles and doubles events.

Ho and Tsaptsinos are paired together in the Women’s Doubles, while the English partnerships in the Mixed Doubles are Walker and Ho, and Jarvis and Tsaptsinos.

The tournament begins on April 21 and has drawn a field of some of the best table tennis players in the world.

The competition will take place at the Hungexpo complex in the Hungarian capital and will mark the first time the event has taken place in the central European country.