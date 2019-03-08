Search

Table Tennis: Ho among medals at Commonwealth Championships

PUBLISHED: 10:27 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 03 August 2019

Emma Vickers (coach), Tin-Tin Ho, Emily Bolton and Denise Payet celebrate winning team silver for England at the Commonwealth Championshpis in India (pic Table Tennis England)

Emma Vickers (coach), Tin-Tin Ho, Emily Bolton and Denise Payet celebrate winning team silver for England at the Commonwealth Championshpis in India (pic Table Tennis England)

Paddington's Tin-Tin Ho won silver and bronze medals for England at the Commonwealth Championships in India.

Tin-Tin Ho won individual bronze for England at the Commonwealth Championships in India (pic Table Tennis England)Tin-Tin Ho won individual bronze for England at the Commonwealth Championships in India (pic Table Tennis England)

The 20-year-old joined up with Denise Payet and Emily Bolton in the team event as England beat Nigeria, Bangladesh, Australia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Another win over Nigeria put them into the final against India, where Ho suffered her first defeat, 3-1 (8-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9) to Archana Kamath.

Payet and Bolton lost the next two matches as India took gold with a 3-0 victory.

Ho was the top seed in the women's singles and advanced to the last four where she lost 4-1 (11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4) to eventual champion Ayhika Mukherjee of India.

Ho and Payet reached the last 16 in the women's doubles, losing 3-2 (11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8) to Singapre's Zhang Wan and Lilin Jassy Tan.

And Ho and Sam Walker lost 3-2 to India's Harmeet Desai and Mukherjee in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

