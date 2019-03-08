Table Tennis: Ho among medals at Commonwealth Championships
PUBLISHED: 10:27 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 03 August 2019
Archant
Paddington's Tin-Tin Ho won silver and bronze medals for England at the Commonwealth Championships in India.
The 20-year-old joined up with Denise Payet and Emily Bolton in the team event as England beat Nigeria, Bangladesh, Australia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.
Another win over Nigeria put them into the final against India, where Ho suffered her first defeat, 3-1 (8-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9) to Archana Kamath.
Payet and Bolton lost the next two matches as India took gold with a 3-0 victory.
Ho was the top seed in the women's singles and advanced to the last four where she lost 4-1 (11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4) to eventual champion Ayhika Mukherjee of India.
Ho and Payet reached the last 16 in the women's doubles, losing 3-2 (11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8) to Singapre's Zhang Wan and Lilin Jassy Tan.
And Ho and Sam Walker lost 3-2 to India's Harmeet Desai and Mukherjee in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.