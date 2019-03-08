Search

Advanced search

Historic win for Hampstead & Westminster men, before Mannheimer end EHL hopes

PUBLISHED: 09:41 10 October 2019

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate (pic Mark Clews)

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate (pic Mark Clews)

Archant

Hampstead & Westminster's men became the first English side to beat Dutch opponents for six years at the EHL in their first-ever match at European level.

Hampstead players celebrate (pic Mark Clews)Hampstead players celebrate (pic Mark Clews)

But after an historic win over 2011 champions HGC in Barcelona, they saw hopes of a place in the Final 8 at Easter dashed by German side Mannheimer on Sunday.

Matt Guise-Brown gave Hampstead an early lead under a blazing hot sun last Friday, with his sixth goal in four games from penalty corners and the win was sealed by Director of Hockey Richard Wijtenburg-Smith.

He said: "A brilliant start to EHL life to get a win. I'm pleased we finished our chances to go two up and hold on. I think we lost our nerve slightly and it got a little bit tight towards the end, but lots of positives for us."

HGC started on the attack with a powerful left-hand strike by Floris van der Kroon from the top of the circle, forcing a diving save from Toby Reynolds-Cotterill. But Hampstead struck when South African international Guise-Brown fired a signature drag flick into the left corner.

Hampstead players celebrate (pic Mark Clews)Hampstead players celebrate (pic Mark Clews)

Harry Martin received a green card in the second quarter but HGC could not capitaliise and Reynolds-Cotterill made a save from Kenta Tanaka after a brilliant turn in the D in the second half.

You may also want to watch:

James Oates then played the ball onto a HGC foot for a penalty corner, which Wijtenburg-Smith powered into the top right corner to make it 2-0.

HGC missed a corner of their own, before Hampstead's Gotz Mahdi received a yellow card, and the Dutch side secured two more corners, with the second fired into the top right corner by captain Van Ass to set up a nervy finale.

Hampstead players in action at the EHL in Barcelona (pic Mark Clews)Hampstead players in action at the EHL in Barcelona (pic Mark Clews)

But a crucial interception by Chris Cargo and failed penalty corner in the final minute meant it wasn't to be for HGC as Hampstead celebrated.

Mannheimer had won bronze last year and took the lead at the end of the first quarter through Luis Kinsel.

Hampstead built pressure on goalkeeper Lukas Stumpf but could not convert until the third quarter when a foul on Will Calnan allowed Guise-Brown to send a low penalty corner into the right side of the net to level.

Another Guise-Brown drag flick was saved by Stumpf a few minutes later, though, and Mannheimer made their penalty corner count as Argentina's Gonzalo Peillat fired in the winning goal in the 47th minute.

Hampstead players celebrate (pic Rob Cotterill)Hampstead players celebrate (pic Rob Cotterill)

The final minutes of the game were tense with several promising attacks and Hampstead going close to equalising from a penalty corner. But the shot was saved and Cargo just couldn't get enough on the deflection off the keeper.

Most Read

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council meeting descends into farce as mayor decides there’s not enough time for Nazanin motion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Contaminated blood scandal: Top north London doctors knew blood products had transmitted hepatitis in 1974

Factor VIII blood products infected thousands of haemophiliacs with HIV and hepatitus C during the contamniated blood scandal of the 1980s and 1990s. Picture: Factor 8 Campaign UK

Most Read

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council meeting descends into farce as mayor decides there’s not enough time for Nazanin motion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Contaminated blood scandal: Top north London doctors knew blood products had transmitted hepatitis in 1974

Factor VIII blood products infected thousands of haemophiliacs with HIV and hepatitus C during the contamniated blood scandal of the 1980s and 1990s. Picture: Factor 8 Campaign UK

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Historic win for Hampstead & Westminster men, before Mannheimer end EHL hopes

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate (pic Mark Clews)

Storm will not blow us off course say England

England's Owen Farrell shakes hands with Argentina's Jeronimo de la Fuente during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Tokyo Stadium.

Regent’s Park: Campaignners complain of ‘traffic chaos’ at art fair and warn ‘something catastrophic might happen’

Traffic

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Editor’s comment: NHS has no interest in my bone marrow

Talia Tosun needs a bone marrow transplant. Picture: Talia Tosun
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists