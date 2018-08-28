Search

Highgate claim team medals at Middlesex Cross-Country Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 January 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Archant

The latest news from the Highgate Harriers

Highgate Harriers gained a silver medal in the women’s team event at the Middlesex County Cross-Country Championships in Greenford on Saturday.

Yasmin Goater led the charge for Highgate by coming third overall in a time of 30 minutes and 40 seconds.

Next home was Emma Burgess (31.30) in seventh, followed by Kani Hinshelwood (34.10), Sarah Bailey (34.24), Catherine Airey (35.33) and Natasha Cendrowicz (37.47).

There was also a medal for the men as they took bronze in the team event, led by Rob Wilson’s seventh-place finish in a time of 39.43.

Jon Laybourn was the next Highgate man to finish in 40.46, with Sean Renfer (42.08), Darryl Davison (42.17), Nick Gold (43.58) and Alexander Holley (44.40) completing the scoring set.

The medals were a brilliant start to the year for runners in both the women’s and men’s teams for Highgate and one the Harriers will look to build on.

