Highgate Harries record best-ever result in cross country relay

Highgate Harriers recorded their best-ever result by coming second at the English cross country relay Championships in Mansfield on Saturday.

Shaftesbury Barnet were first in 1:02.58, Highgate Harriers second in 1:03.13 and Aldlershot & Farnham third in 1:03.35. Several more fancied teams were close behind that, which included Leeds City and Tonbridge AC.

Highgates' B team were the second 'B' team in the race in 19th place. Highgate's fastest was on leg one for the A team when Seyed Ghafri ran 15:36.30 and then Jacob Allen took Highgate up from ninth to second in 15:38.05.

Alex Le Pretre briefly put Highgate ahead with a 15:44 clocking on leg 3, and Robel Behelbi brought the club in second in a time of 16:24.00.

The B team including Ash Harrell, Pete Chambers, Rob Wilson and Roger Poolman were in the team that came 19th.

Highgate Harriers did not have a complete women's team, but Hannah Viner ran well to be the ninth fastest woman.