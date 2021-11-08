Highgate Harries record best-ever result in cross country relay
- Credit: Archant
Highgate Harriers recorded their best-ever result by coming second at the English cross country relay Championships in Mansfield on Saturday.
Shaftesbury Barnet were first in 1:02.58, Highgate Harriers second in 1:03.13 and Aldlershot & Farnham third in 1:03.35. Several more fancied teams were close behind that, which included Leeds City and Tonbridge AC.
Highgates' B team were the second 'B' team in the race in 19th place. Highgate's fastest was on leg one for the A team when Seyed Ghafri ran 15:36.30 and then Jacob Allen took Highgate up from ninth to second in 15:38.05.
Alex Le Pretre briefly put Highgate ahead with a 15:44 clocking on leg 3, and Robel Behelbi brought the club in second in a time of 16:24.00.
The B team including Ash Harrell, Pete Chambers, Rob Wilson and Roger Poolman were in the team that came 19th.
You may also want to watch:
Highgate Harriers did not have a complete women's team, but Hannah Viner ran well to be the ninth fastest woman.
Most Read
- 1 Victim of fatal stabbing at Bow Lock named by police
- 2 Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend
- 3 'Torture': Just Eat cycle couriers vs Highgate Hill
- 4 Kentish Town man convicted of attempted rape of housemate
- 5 'Bedrock of Weston Park': Londis owner retires after 40 years
- 6 Meet the Highgate jeweller defying gender norms with her rings
- 7 Hampstead Garden Opera's Figaro 'is a cracker' ****
- 8 'Patrols stepped up' amid spate of phone thefts in Belsize Park
- 9 Muswell Hill eatery kicks off series of dining discoveries every Tuesday
- 10 Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End