Highgate Harriers impress at north London cross country championships

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:54 PM November 2, 2021
Highgate Harriers AC was founded in 1879

Highgate Harriers AC was founded in 1879

All over-50 runners from Highgate Harriers were well up the field in the North London cross country Championships at Uxbridge on Saturday.

Over-55 athlete Alex Davidsan was the first Highgate man home in 36th place, having previously been an over-40 and over-50 Middlesex cross country champion. 

He was followed in by John O'Shea in 85th place and club president Chris Bailey, who was 86th.

The winner was non-vet but established county runner for Hillingdon AC Rob Thompson. 

In the Last Friday in the Month Serpentine 5k, finishing fifth of 147 runners was ex-Highgate runner and first vet over-40 Andrew Aitken in 16.52. 

Highgate's Jemima Storey was the third woman home in 20.20 and 15th overall was Henry Heatherich Lammers in 17.46.

Highgate Harriers will be out in force looking to continue their men's domination of the Fitness First Metropolitan Cross-Country League on November 13 at Welwyn Garden City's Stanborough Park. 

