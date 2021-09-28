Highgate Harriers show strength and depth

Published: 1:15 PM September 28, 2021

Highgate Harriers men celebrate their Met League title double in 2020, with captain Rob Wilson (front row, centre) leading the cheers - Credit: Archant

Highgate Harriers men had two teams in the top 10 in the most prestigious road relay in the south, SOAR MK Road Relays, when they came third and ninth out of 48.

In the six stage relay near Milton Keynes, Cambridge & Coleridge AC were the first home in the six stage relay in a time of 1:30.56, not far behind in fourth place was the A team (1:31.51) and the B team was ninth (1:34.31).

Highgate's Taha Grafan was the third fastest of all the 257 competitors on the day.

The A team was Taha Ghafan 13:40, Rob Wilson 15:35, Jacob Allen 14.58, Harry Wakefield 15:55, Alex Lepretre 15:19, and Ash Harrell 15.25.

The B team, Chris Wright 15:52, Roger Poolman 15:44, Robel Bahelbi 15:09, Pete Chambers 15:13, Lewis Greaves 16:40, Charlie Haywood 16:03.

Highgate's C team were 27th and their fastest leg was by James Barber in 16:25 and the 'D' team were 35th and their fastest was Michael Dan in 17:14.

Highgate women finished seventh out of 23 clubs taking part with Hannah Viner the eighth fastest overall.

The Highate team in the four stage relay, Yasmin Goaterr 17:58, Hannah Viner 17:26, Zoe Macdonald 18:37 and Katrina Thornton 19:49.

Ex Highgate runner Andrew Aitken (43), came fourth of 526 in the very undulating Barnes Green half Marathon on Sunday in 1:18:43.