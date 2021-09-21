Highgate Harriers Taha Gafan wins the Battersea road race

Published: 8:30 AM September 21, 2021

Highgate Harriers men celebrate their Met League title double in 2020, with captain Rob Wilson (front row, centre) leading the cheers - Credit: Archant

Highgate Harriers' Taha Gafan finished first in the 5k road race at Battersea organised by clubmate Ben Noad.

Gafan clocked 14.17.6 to pip Shaftesbury Barnet's Jake Shelley (14.19.2), with several other Harriers in action.

Rob Wilson was 18th in 14.46.7, with Alex Bampton 27th in 14.59.2, Chris Wright 42nd in 15.15.9 and Sean Renfer 52nd in 15.26.6.

John Gifedder (15.52.4), Daryl Davison (15.54.6) and Russ Asford (16.14.9) also ran, as Jemima Storey (19.15.3) and Ashley Scott-Wilson (20.10.71) represented Highgate's women.

Highgate & Mornington Chasers finished fourth in their final Southern League match of the season.

Emma McAllister Hall won the 800m in 2.15.12 as under-20 Somerby Hamdorft (2.23.84) took the B string honours.

Finlay Sleeman (2.08.24) was overtaken in the home straight of the men's race, while Antonia Loizou was second in the 100m hurdles in 20.87, fourth in the shot with 3.44m and triple jump (8.25) and third in hammer.

Highgate were second behind Thames Valley Harriers in the 4x400m mixed relay, while Charlie Frazer was third in the 1500m in 4.26.53 and third in the 3000m steeplechase in 12.30.93.

Maria Elgarby was second in the 100m in 13.16 and third in the 200m in 29.04, with Alima Diabete second in the B 100m in 14.01 and third in the B 200m in 30.24.

Under-17 Ashia Logie was third in the long jump with a personal best 4.87, as Jade Silliere took second in the B string.

And Carlotte Wolfe (5.29.43) and Collette Fornol (6.21.96) ran personal bests to finish third in the A and B 1500m races, with Lauren Longhurst (19.26.77) third in the 5000m, as Vicky Frew (W40) took second in the B string in 20.08.58.

Stephen West was fifth in the shot, but earned good points in the discus, hammer and javelin as Highgate finished behind Thames Valley, Harrow and Ealing Southall & Middlesex, but ahead of Serpentine and Hillingdon.

*Highgate's under-13s finished third in the Middlesex Road Relays in Minet Park, as Izzy Ions ran the third fastest leg and Ajuna Pflug the fastest overall.

Alex Mulvihill (10.04), Thomas Chadwick (10.12) and Liam Bailey (10.32) had the three fastest individual lap times as Highgate's under-15 boys found a winning combination.

And the under-17 girls won in 34.30, ahead of St Marys (36.02), with Lauren Russell the third fastest overall.