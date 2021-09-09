Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Highgate Harriers impress at Parliament Hill and Middlesex Championships

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:07 PM September 9, 2021   
Highgate Harriers men celebrate their Met League title double in 2020, with captain Rob Wilson (fron

Highgate Harriers men celebrate their Met League title double in 2020, with captain Rob Wilson (front row, centre) leading the cheers - Credit: Archant

Over-70 athlete Tom Richards was in good form at the Highgate Harriers Open at Parliament Hill Fields, winning the shot with 12.29m and showing his many strengths with a 16.98 100m.

Neil Middleton (M55) ran 12.78 for 100 and Francis Forsyth (W45) did a personal best time of 14.92. 

Under 13 Arthur Shaw ran a 13.99 100m and did a 4,39 long jump.

The 5000m attracted several Highgate Harriers, showing the club's strength in depth, including Chris Wright 15:48.99; Daniel Brewer 15:56.38 and James Barber 15:57.10.

Personal bests were done by Highgate Harriers in the 1500, by David Musgrove 5:14.04; David Sutherland 5;11.4  and under-15 Lily Spaccastrosei 5:31.45. 

You may also want to watch:

Also recording good times were Finlay Sleeman (U20) 4:18 and Josh Groves (U17) 4:39.94.

At the Middlesex Senior Championships at Lee Valley, Sam Amdor was in a close battle for a bronze medal in the final of the Under 17 800m, running 2:01.95, not far behind the winner Shaftesbury's Abdirahim Hamud who ran 2:00.31.   

Most Read

  1. 1 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
  2. 2 Crouch End bar petitions to stay open amid dispute with neighbours
  3. 3 Jazz time on Hampstead Heath to mark Act's 150th anniversary
  1. 4 Former lunchtime supervisor made new Highgate head of school
  2. 5 Giant tortoises slowly move into new home at London Zoo
  3. 6 Car crashes into barrier in collision with cyclist
  4. 7 'Like brothers': Highgate man runs marathon in memory of best friend
  5. 8 Simon Greenberg: Spurs fan, Arsenal bane and Chelsea's 'man of trust'
  6. 9 Concerns raised over homeless housing scheme next door to school
  7. 10 Complaint to Government over 'propaganda' local magazine

Monte Watson, 18, won gold in the under-20 5000m in 16:35.09, which would have been faster but he ran the first half of the race very hard and was eventually overtaken by two seniors over 20

Athletics
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Left to right: Cllr Adam Jogee; Aaron Wilson; Catherine West MP; Cllr Ruth Gordon

Three Compasses pub reopens in Hornsey

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene in West End Lane

Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Camden Inspire will take place around Camden High Street and the canal on September 17 and 18 2021.

Music

Free festival to take over the streets of Camden

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The Old White Bear has been shut for more than seven years

Pubs

Old White Bear to reopen by Christmas – ‘The good news Hampstead needs’

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon