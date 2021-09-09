Highgate Harriers impress at Parliament Hill and Middlesex Championships
- Credit: Archant
Over-70 athlete Tom Richards was in good form at the Highgate Harriers Open at Parliament Hill Fields, winning the shot with 12.29m and showing his many strengths with a 16.98 100m.
Neil Middleton (M55) ran 12.78 for 100 and Francis Forsyth (W45) did a personal best time of 14.92.
Under 13 Arthur Shaw ran a 13.99 100m and did a 4,39 long jump.
The 5000m attracted several Highgate Harriers, showing the club's strength in depth, including Chris Wright 15:48.99; Daniel Brewer 15:56.38 and James Barber 15:57.10.
Personal bests were done by Highgate Harriers in the 1500, by David Musgrove 5:14.04; David Sutherland 5;11.4 and under-15 Lily Spaccastrosei 5:31.45.
Also recording good times were Finlay Sleeman (U20) 4:18 and Josh Groves (U17) 4:39.94.
At the Middlesex Senior Championships at Lee Valley, Sam Amdor was in a close battle for a bronze medal in the final of the Under 17 800m, running 2:01.95, not far behind the winner Shaftesbury's Abdirahim Hamud who ran 2:00.31.
Monte Watson, 18, won gold in the under-20 5000m in 16:35.09, which would have been faster but he ran the first half of the race very hard and was eventually overtaken by two seniors over 20