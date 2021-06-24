Highgate's Ogbechie improves season's best ahead of Olympic trials

Published: 10:48 AM June 24, 2021

Highgate Harriers Dominic Ogbechie improved his season's best in the high jump to 2.13m at Bedford on Monday.

Ogbechie will compete in the Olympic trials and also the European Under-20 Championships, with senior official Graham Norris stressing how Juliet Kavanagh, Marius Guei and Kate Jenerick have been a great help in his progress and development.

Under-20 runner Ross Doran was second in a field of 11 in his London Inter-Club Challenge race at Lee Valley.

Running in the first 1500m race of the day, Doran came home in 4.27.30.

Other Highgate runners in the field also achieved personal best times, including fifth-placed Roger Wilcox (4.42.63) and eighth-placed under-17 runner Josh Groves (4.48.80).

You may also want to watch:

In another 1500m race Luca Spaccatrosi ran 4.27.86.

Two of Highgate's under-13 girls also did well running in the meeting and recorded personal bests in the 800m.

Vita Bradon was third in 2.34.44 and Mia Cobbold took fourth in 2.34.58.