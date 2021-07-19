Highgate Harriers Ogbechie equals season best at European Under-20s

Published: 1:01 PM July 19, 2021

Highgate Harriers' Dominic Ogbechie equalled his best high jump of the season to finish fourth at the European Under-20 Championships in Tallinn.

Ogbechie cleared 2.13 metres to finish behind eventual winner Jakub Belik, of the Czech Republic, who managed 2.16.

And Ogbechie also had the honour of captaining the Great Britain team, to the delight of coach Marius Guei.

*Highgate's Taha Ghamari was the fastest mile runner of the day at the Barnet & District event at Finsbury Park.

Ghamari clocked 4.19.13 in race 14, while Catherine Airey (5.12.1) was second in her race and Liam Bailey (5.18.6) second in his.

Jack Bailey (4.43.0) won his race, while under-20 Finlay Sleeman (4.43.89) and under-15 Alex Mulville (4.49.0) were third in their races.

Ellen Donald (5.11.04) also showed great promise to finish first in her race.

*Highgate Harriers & Mornington Chasers finished sixth in their Southern League fixture at Hillingdon.

Under-20 athlete Jack Levine was third in the javelin with 38.57, while Felicity Williamson took third in the 800m in 2.21.4.

Lisa Wenninger clocked 19.28 for third in the 5,000m, as Sarah Funderburk took third in the B string in 19.32.8.

Under-17 Jemima Lee cleared 1.45 for third in the high jump, with Ashie Logie second in the B string in 1.40.

Aisha Mohammed Marish was second in the javelin with 30.32, with Tyrah Joseph third in the B shot with 7.27, as coach Sonia Martinez Roura finished third in the A string with 9.65.

Martinez Roura was third in the hammer with 27.41 and second in the B javelin with 24.02.

*Highgate youngsters impressed at the Track Academy Schools Invitational in Willesden.

Under-13 Izzy Ions won her 800m in 2.34.27, with Mia Cobbold second in 2.37.48 and Aliyah Osman fourth in a personal best 2.46.04.

Under-20 Edmund Brown ran 2.05.19 at a British Milers' Club race at the Linford Christie Stadium, while James Millett clocked 2.01.16 in the B race.

Meanwhile, Mariam Elgabry finished third in her 200m race at Lee Valley's Sprint Night in 26.09.