Highgate Harriers mourn Alan Corfield

Highgate Harriers AC was founded in 1879 Archant

Highgate Harriers AC were saddened to hear of the death of Alan Corfield, who passed away after a lengthy illness in Devon this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Born in London on May 20, 1933 he joined the club in 1949 and, along with wife June, offered much support over the years.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Howard, a senior official with the club for countless years said: "Alan's long athletic career covered many duties. They included being a competitor, timekeeper, cross country team manager, treasurer and chairman. He was awarded Life Membership by the club.

"At county and above levels, he was Middlesex County treasurer for 12 years, president of the South of England Cross Country Association and served on the English Cross Country Association for many years."

He had two sons and grandchildren and donations in his memory are going to British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research via PR Byrom & Son, I Rolle Street, Barnstaple EX31 1JN.

A funeral service will be taking place at North Devon Crematorium, Old Torrington Road, Roundsell, Barnstaple (EX31 3NW) on Tuesday March 3 at 1.40pm.