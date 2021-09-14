Hendon 'deserved' Merthyr Town win says boss Lee Allinson

Published: 5:59 PM September 14, 2021

Hendon manager Lee Allinson felt it was a well deserved victory as his side sealed a 2-0 victory over Merthyr Town.

The Greens continue the club’s perfect record against the Welsh club going back to when the Greens beat Merthyr Tydfil in the 1973–74 FA Cup second round proper.

There was no player of the month hangover for Hamza Semakula as he put the Greens into a sixth minute lead with a cool finish from just inside the penalty area for his first goal for the club.

Liam Brooks made it two goals in two matches just before half-time from a spot kick to give the visitors a two-goal lead at the interval.

The boss said: “To come away from home and win 2-0 it is really pleasing. We were very much in control at the end. It was well deserved.

“We looked like a side today (Saturday). I am so, so happy to come away with three points.

“We are slowly, slowly getting there. As a squad it just felt right today and we are still missing a few.

“I have got a firm belief in the squad. We want success at the football club, but it is going to take time. We know we have got a good group.

“It was a man performance, we were mentally weak on Tuesday. I felt like today we had a know-how about us, especially in midfield, but we can’t be carried away.”

Defender Toby Byron has left the club and is expected to sign for Greek club second-tier club Irodotos FC in the coming days.

Byron returned to the club for his second spell last autumn and made nine appearances to add to his previous five, scoring twice in the process.

In total, Toby made 15 appearances for the club, but the Greens did however also bolster their squad this week with the addition of striker George Devine.

Devine was known to Lee from his time at Biggleswade Town before moving onto London Colney and Colney Heath where he enjoyed a prolific 2020/21 campaign.

In the summer he clinched a move to Hemel Hempstead Town from whom he joins Hendon on a dual-registration deal.