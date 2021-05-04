Hendon RFC return to action with a friendly against Kilburn Cosmos

Published: 4:00 PM May 4, 2021

After the long lockdown rugby 15s were once again underway at Hendon in the first round of local fixtures organised by Hendon Rugby and including Kilburn Cosmos, Finchley and Enfield Ignatians.

It was a magnificent afternoon with fast running, well defenced Rugby being played by both teams made up of all players available from each Club wishing to get involved playing the Sport that has been denied them because of the Covid Lockdown.

Rugby is currently restricted to minimise contact and possible infection with new Adapted Laws that prohibit scrums and mauls. However Line-outs and tackling can still be played with players able to contest the ball throughout the game played with 20 minute breaks.

Both Clubs agreed to play rolling replacements allowing second team players to benefit from the experience, leaving only the injured on the side-line to enviously spectate.

In the first period Hendon defended as Kilburn played down the slope but after 15mins the home outfit attacked for the first time with Hendon winger Will Theaker crossing over to score out wide after a backline move with the conversion going wide 5-0.

Rob Casey crashed through three tackles to be tackled on the Kilburn 5 metre line just short as a possible Hendon try was stopped as Hendon were judged to be offside.

Then further runs by Casey, Thacker and JT Moncher were all stopped for the turnround score to remain at 5-0.

Throughout the game, great defensive play by backrow Rossa Dooley and new to the club, South African Marius von Moltke were stars with repeated tackles. New Australian prop Mitchell Hammond, although denied front row scrummaging showed his ability with many carries into attack.

Coming on as replacements young newcomers to Hendon Rugby were Hadi Al Bassam and Malcolm Hokoza.

From the second period downhill restart , Hendon attacked after a defensive error by Kilburn was exploited giving backrow Ronan Jones the opportunity to crash through several tackles to score a try converted by captain on the day Cian Hynes for a 12-0 lead.

Into the last 10 mins Hendon were down to 14 players as a yellow card was given for a team offence but still Hendon attacked with another great run by winger Theaker from midfield to the visitors 22 collected by Chris Kiyingi to score, converted by Hynes, for a deserved 19-0 final score in this commencing friendly fixture between local clubs.

Head Coach Phil Smith said: "I'm very pleased with the new players to Hendon and look forward to them playing a role in the club when Leagues commence next season.

"In the meantime they are bedding in with the possibility of other new players we are anticipating will join us over the summer."