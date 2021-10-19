Hendon resolve early mistakes to seal victory over Cheshunt

Published: 10:00 AM October 19, 2021

Hendon sealed a 29-14 victory over Cheshunt despite mistakes as they pressed forward in the early stages.

From kick off Hendon were on the offensive playing up the slope but excellent Cheshunt defence kept the home side from scoring.

Midway through the first period it was in broken play that the ball was gathered by Cheshunt in their own 22 to move down the slope finally scoring from a push over maul 7-0.

Another attack by Hendon orchestrated by Jack Ryan on the wing put Hendon again into the Cheshunt 22, who conceded two penalties, both kickable for three points.

However the decision to kick for touch with the intent to score a try was again stopped by Cheshunt with the ball being knocked wide, screw kicked down the pitch allowing the visitors to gain a further seven points against the run of play.

You may also want to watch:

Into the second period after a re-think on tactics by Hendon coach Phil Smith and within two minutes of the restart, Hendon were camped on the Cheshunt try line with a maul.

The emerging ball was collected by scrum half Ross Williams to Rob Casey on the burst to score a Cian Hynes converted try 7-14.

Several attempts were made to cross the Cheshunt line with Hendon conceding a penalty which was collected by Will Theaker to run from half way mark to the Cheshunt five metre to be stopped short.

From the maul Hendon’s returning second row Jake Dunne picked up to score out wide to close in at 12-14.

Rossa Dooley broke through the now tiring Cheshunt forwards from the restart to set up the Hendon backline with Robby Burrell being stopped short and from the resultant scrum to Cheshunt, Hendon front five pushed again for Chris Kiyingi to pick up and score in the corner to go into a well deserved lead at 17-14.

With 10 minutes to go it was Cheshunt defending against some excellent backline moves from the home outfit with Theaker finishing to push the score to 22-14.

In the closing minutes it was a surprise surge up the Hendon slope by Cheshunt that was successfully defended for Burrell to kick the ball back to the Cheshunt 22 with the return kick charged down by Tom Mathias as Kiyingi in support scored again converted by Burrell to finish at 29-14.

This Saturday Hendon travel north to Welwyn.