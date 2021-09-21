Hendon rugby match abandoned after referee gets injured

Published: 1:05 PM September 21, 2021

Hendon’s London Three North West clash against Finchley was forced to be abandoned after an injury to the referee early in the contest.

After just 18 minutes of play on Saturday, the referee sustained a leg injury after colliding with a Hendon player and had to be carried off the Copthall pitch and was unable to continue.

This was a disappointing outcome for both teams with the new boys Hendon wanting to “feel” their place at this higher level against local club Finchley who have played in this league for many years.

Play had commenced with the home outfit defending the slope, with Finchley looking to penetrate through their forward strength.

Hendon had held their lines with some superb tackling and with several turnovers from the ruck/mauls by Rossa Dooley and Marius Von Moltke who attacked up field but halted by Finchley.

You may also want to watch:

Several penalties were conceded by both teams and one goal attempt by Finchley went wide.

With play almost throughout between the Hendon 22 and the Finchley 10, it was clear this would be a tight opening league encounter.

They will replay the fixture on October, 9, but for now Hendon switch their focus to the visit of Finsbury Park on Saturday.

Hendon seconds were held to a 19-19 draw with Tring in their Merit League match on Saturday.

Hendon were first to score with Mike Culhane going over from a rolling maul, but Tring responded twice before half time with two tries to go ahead 12-5.

Into the second period it was Tring on the scoreboard first with another converted try to make it 19-5.

Then in the closing quarter the fitter Hendon outfit pushed up field with captain Aidan Power leading the way with another try from Culhane, which was converted by new player Fazlan Faiz.

New signing Ted Arnold then levelled the score as he crashed through the Tring defence to score a try converted by Faiz to finish a draw match at 19-19.

Hendon 2s promoted from level 4 to Merit League 3 came away knowing that they are well able to compete at the higher level and look forward to this Saturday at Harpenden.