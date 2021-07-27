Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hendon rugby club return to full training after Covid-19 pandemic

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:15 AM July 27, 2021   
Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

Hendon RFC have commenced training for the upcoming season at their home ground at Copthall Playing Fields.

Phil Smith, Hendon’s director of rugby, said: “Players have returned and looking forward to a full contact Rugby Season which has been impossible over the last 16 months due to Covid-19.  

"We finished on a high on the March 14, 2020 after winning the London and South East Division Vase Trophy at Allianz Park (now StoneX Stadium) and being promoted as League Champions.

"Last season 20/21 no full contact rugby was played, as community rugby, when allowed,  was played as a touch-only sport and then in May 2021 for a few weeks we played under an adapted laws format without scrums and mauls.

"With training now under way, Hendon are preparing for their first season in the Divisional League and I am delighted to report on the appointment of two further coaches for the men and currently seeking another for our newly formed women’s squad.”

Training has commenced on Wednesday evenings at the club and recruitment for additional players is under way as Hendon will be fielding two senior men’s teams with an additional vets along with a women’ Team.

Once the season commences, Hendon have the added bonus of switching training on a Wednesday to Saracens StoneX Stadium with its artificial pitch and full spec Floodlights.

Fixture Secretary Craig Silver has confirmed pre-season games against Luton and Stockwood Park before the first league match at home on September 18 against Finchley.

Club Secretary Liam Murphy can be contacted for all new women and men via hendonrfc.com or liam.murphy2905@gmail.com  

North London News

