Hendon Rugby Club announce new-look coaching team

Published: 2:00 PM August 16, 2021

Hendon players celebrate the victory after Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020 - Credit: David Simpson/TGS Photo

Hendon Rugby Club has announced two new coaches ahead of the upcoming season.

Mike Head and Matthew Jackson will join director of rugby Phil Smith and forwards' coach Jim Dickin.

Head will be taking coaching responsibility for the second team each Saturday, as well as supporting Phil and Jim each Wednesday with the club's men's training sessions. He is a very experienced level 2 coach and is part of the Saracens Community Rugby team. He has coached at a number of Middlesex Clubs and said he is looking forward to working with Captain Aiden Power and Team Manager Anthony Redmond.

Matthew Jackson will be taking responsibility for the Womens' Squad as they recruit and build their readiness for competitive games.

Jackson, as well as being a level 2 coach, referees at for the London Society of RFU Referees and has coaching experience of the women's game at both university and club level.

Director of rugby Phil Smith said: "I am delighted that we have persuaded two experienced coaches to join our team at Hendon to continue the development of our playing strength as we look to rebuild from this very difficult 18 months for all sportsmen and women.

“They are most welcome and I and the players look forward to working with them.”

Hendon have arranged pre-season warm-up games as preparation for the first and second XV players moving into their higher leagues.

Both games are against opposition which play at a similar level but in the Midlands Division and both renew links with clubs which Hendon have not played for many years - probably since before the Leagues were started.

The first is home against Stockwood Park on Saturday, September 4 and the second against is away to Luton on Saturday, September 11.

Both games kick off at 3pm and will provide an ideal opportunity to get up to speed for the first league match against Finchley at Copthall on Saturday, September 18.