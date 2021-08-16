Hendon Rugby Club announce new-look coaching team
- Credit: David Simpson/TGS Photo
Hendon Rugby Club has announced two new coaches ahead of the upcoming season.
Mike Head and Matthew Jackson will join director of rugby Phil Smith and forwards' coach Jim Dickin.
Head will be taking coaching responsibility for the second team each Saturday, as well as supporting Phil and Jim each Wednesday with the club's men's training sessions. He is a very experienced level 2 coach and is part of the Saracens Community Rugby team. He has coached at a number of Middlesex Clubs and said he is looking forward to working with Captain Aiden Power and Team Manager Anthony Redmond.
Matthew Jackson will be taking responsibility for the Womens' Squad as they recruit and build their readiness for competitive games.
Jackson, as well as being a level 2 coach, referees at for the London Society of RFU Referees and has coaching experience of the women's game at both university and club level.
You may also want to watch:
Director of rugby Phil Smith said: "I am delighted that we have persuaded two experienced coaches to join our team at Hendon to continue the development of our playing strength as we look to rebuild from this very difficult 18 months for all sportsmen and women.
“They are most welcome and I and the players look forward to working with them.”
Most Read
- 1 Gunshots fired 'indiscriminately' into crowd at Camden barbecue
- 2 Regent's Park Estate shooting sees four in hospital
- 3 Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight
- 4 Camden hostel blaze under investigation
- 5 Primrose Hill lorry crash: Cyclist, 60, still fighting for his life in hospital
- 6 Former Decca Studios building in West Hampstead gets Grade-II listing
- 7 'Discussions' to resolve impact of Jack Straw's Castle homes on the Heath
- 8 A Level results 2021: Top grades throughout Hampstead and Highgate
- 9 Could Odegaard be the remedy for Arsenal's desperate August?
- 10 GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London
Hendon have arranged pre-season warm-up games as preparation for the first and second XV players moving into their higher leagues.
Both games are against opposition which play at a similar level but in the Midlands Division and both renew links with clubs which Hendon have not played for many years - probably since before the Leagues were started.
The first is home against Stockwood Park on Saturday, September 4 and the second against is away to Luton on Saturday, September 11.
Both games kick off at 3pm and will provide an ideal opportunity to get up to speed for the first league match against Finchley at Copthall on Saturday, September 18.