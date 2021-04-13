Hendon return to action following a pro-longed break due to Covid-19

Published: 2:00 PM April 13, 2021

Hendon players celebrate the victory after Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020 - Credit: David Simpson/TGS Photo

Hendon RFC return to rugby after the long winter break since December last year and look to build on their success from season 2019/20.

After last year’s promotion and London cup success Hendon RFC are back in training and with over 40 players at Saracens StoneX Stadium last Wednesday, the enthusiasm from players to get back was plain to see.

Adapted Laws of rugby can now be played for the remainder of the extended season finishing at the end of May allowing the club to organise three fixtures against local clubs Kilburn Cosmos, Finchley and Enfield Ignatians to conclude with the Hendon 7s.

Director of rugby Phil Smith was delighted with the numbers at training: "We kept in contact with the squad during lock down and they were itching to get the ball in their hands and have a few contact sessions.

“We have been lucky that we have only lost two players from last year’s promotion squad and have already picked up a couple of lads who have moved to the area.

“Playing in the league above is going to be a big challenge but, we believe, with the current squad we will be competitive and if we manage to recruit a couple in key positions we will be ready to challenge any team in the league next season.”

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020 - Credit: David Simpson/TGS Photo

Club president David Gershlick added: “Signing Phil for another three years is a statement of intent and we have ambitious plans off the pitch to match the team’s performance on it, the club are going to make up for lost time playing three games in May and hosting the Annual 66th Hendon 7s on Saturday, May 22."

In the build-up for season 2021/22 Hendon Rugby will be playing touch rugby at Hendon Park in June with training to start in July at the club's Copthall Playing Fields base, and then at Saracens StoneX Stadium under lights in September.

Hendon welcome new players to either join the club's senior squad or to play social rugby for the club's lower XV’s or the women's team.

Any women or men players who want to join Hendon RFC please contact Hendon secretary Liam Murphy at play@hendonrugby.com.