66th annual 7s tournament concludes Hendon Rugby’s season 

Published: 8:00 AM May 26, 2021

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020 - Credit: David Simpson/TGS Photo

Hendon Rugby Football Club held their 66th annual 7-a-side competition last Saturday, proving to be their most successful 7s event in years.

Despite a short season of four weeks, Hendon Rugby organised a series of local round robin fixtures for the 15-a-side game with Enfield Ignatians, Finchley and Kilburn for their mini league before concluding the season with their annual 7s tournament.

The Hendon 7s tournament was played under adapted laws (AL) with no scrums and mauls which have only been allowed since May 1.

Craig Silver, manager of the Hendon 7s, said: “The 7-a-side game fitted perfectly into the AL format allowing perhaps a better standard to be considered for the future that allowed players to show their rugby skills to the full.”

Playing across Hendon’s two pitches, the tournament featured 16 teams split into two tiers with each tier containing two groups of four teams. There they played “round robin” style mini tournaments where each team played everyone else in their group.

Local entries included Hendon, Hampstead, Belsize Park, Finchley, UCS Old Boys and Haringey Rhinos.

In Tier 1, Hammersmith and Fulham 1s claimed victory over Belsize Park 1s to win the Teddy Knox Trophy, whilst Hampstead won the Brandler Plate after beating Finchley.

In Tier 2, Hammersmith and Fulham 2s beat Chess Valley to win the Seamus Lavelle Bowl Trophy and claim the club’s second trophy of the day, with Belsize Park 2s defeating UCS Old Boys to claim the Vase.

Hendon’s teams struggled on the day, with the first team beaten by Hackney in the playoffs, and the second team missing out on the final despite beating London French in an earlier round.

The tournament brought an end to a short season with all players enjoying the 5 hours of games and beers in a Covid-safe environment knowing that Rugby Football at amateur level is “alive and kicking”.

After a short break, most clubs will return to training for the hopeful start of a full rugby season in September.