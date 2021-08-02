Harry Kane: Boyhood club cult status or chase that silverware?

Opinion

Published: 5:40 PM August 2, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been made aware of yet another twist in the rollercoaster ride surrounding the future of Harry Kane.

Reports emerged the talisman failed to report for training, where he was due to complete pre-season Covid tests. The Englishman believes he has a gentlemen’s agreement with the club allowing him to leave Spurs this window.

While noise coming from the Tottenham camp has always been that Kane will remain a Spurs player, they may not have anticipated the striker would outwardly push for a move.

It may be that things are not as they seem. Some have claimed he is simply awaiting a Covid test result.

But having signed a contract until 2024 willingly, the suggestion Kane has downed tools in order to force through a move to Manchester City has caused a divide within the fanbase.

City had a bid of £100m rejected, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, meaning the alleged £150m price tag is a good ball-park for what Daniel Levy would reluctantly accept.

Any potential deal is unlikely to be made official until the season gets under way, as Spurs host the City on the first day of the new campaign.

At 28, Kane isn’t getting any younger, and as one of the best players in the world, he needs to win silverware in order to cement his legacy for years to come – something he hasn’t been able to do at Spurs.

He is a player who should be playing in the Champions League and in Manchester, he’ll almost be guaranteed major honours, under the world-class guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Having given so much to the club, nobody is more worthy of such an opportunity to move onto greater propositions.

However, many will point to the likes of Alan Shearer, Matt Le Tissier, and suggest it is worth earning cult status at your boyhood club with the aim of bringing in silverware.

Whether Kane remains or gets his dream move remains to be seen, and it would be sensible to assume there are still twists and turns to come in the final month of the transfer window.