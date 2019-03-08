Harris Academy St John’s Wood win basketball title

Harris Academy St John's Wood celebrate winning the London Basketball Association (LBA) Westminster League title (pic: Greenhouse Sports) Archant

The latest sports news from Harris Academy St John’s Wood

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Harris Academy St John’s Wood under-14 basketball team had plenty to celebrate after winning the London Basketball Association (LBA) Westminster League title.

After progressing through the play-offs and semi-finals, Harris Academy struck gold after beating St Augustine School in the final.

The basketball programme at Harris Academy is run by Greenhouse Sports, a sport-for-development charity that places inspirational coaches within schools to help youngsters progress as players and as people.

The basketball programme at Harris Academy St John’s Wood is supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Greenhouse Sports coach Jerome Jack, who works full-time at Harris, said: “We didn’t even make it to the playoffs last year, but the boys have turned the programme around within a year.

“They have worked so hard throughout the year, but it has paid off and they are on top this year - the future is bright!”

For more information about Greenhouse Sports, visit greenhousesports.org.