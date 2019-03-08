Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harris Academy St John’s Wood win basketball title

PUBLISHED: 09:16 05 April 2019

Harris Academy St John's Wood celebrate winning the London Basketball Association (LBA) Westminster League title (pic: Greenhouse Sports)

Harris Academy St John's Wood celebrate winning the London Basketball Association (LBA) Westminster League title (pic: Greenhouse Sports)

Archant

The latest sports news from Harris Academy St John’s Wood

The Harris Academy St John’s Wood under-14 basketball team had plenty to celebrate after winning the London Basketball Association (LBA) Westminster League title.

After progressing through the play-offs and semi-finals, Harris Academy struck gold after beating St Augustine School in the final.

The basketball programme at Harris Academy is run by Greenhouse Sports, a sport-for-development charity that places inspirational coaches within schools to help youngsters progress as players and as people.

The basketball programme at Harris Academy St John’s Wood is supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Greenhouse Sports coach Jerome Jack, who works full-time at Harris, said: “We didn’t even make it to the playoffs last year, but the boys have turned the programme around within a year.

“They have worked so hard throughout the year, but it has paid off and they are on top this year - the future is bright!”

For more information about Greenhouse Sports, visit greenhousesports.org.

Most Read

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Man killed after being hit by lorry

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Man killed after being hit by lorry

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Harris Academy St John’s Wood win basketball title

Harris Academy St John's Wood celebrate winning the London Basketball Association (LBA) Westminster League title (pic: Greenhouse Sports)

Haringey head to last season’s rivals still on course for back-to-back promotions

Haringey Borough midfielder Joe Staunton battles with Luke Callander of Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Margot Bakery in East Finchley specilises in Jewish baking; sweet sourdough, bagels and babka

Michelle Eshkeri of the Margot Bakery picture by Kerstin Rodgers

I prepared myself for racial abuse in Montenegro, reveals candid Rose

England's Danny Rose (right) fouls Montenegro's Aleksandar Boljevic during the Euro 2020 Group A qualifer at the Podgorica City Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists