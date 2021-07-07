Hampstead tennis ace Dart reaches third round of Wimbledon mixed doubles

Published: 9:02 AM July 7, 2021

Joe Salisbury (not pictured) and Harriet Dart in action during their second round mixed doubles match against Wesley Koolhof and Demi Shuurs on day eight of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Hampstead’s Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury beat Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs 6-2 1-6 6-4 to reach the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The match had been all square at one set apiece when rain ended it on Monday and Dart and Salisbury knocked out the third seeds in the decider on Tuesday.

Dart and Salisbury broke the Dutch pair in the third game and were able to hold serve for the remainder of the match.

They now face Austrian Oliver Marach and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine.

The duo will now hope they can keep progressing in the competition.

Heather Watson and partner Dart were beaten by sisters Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Women’s doubles.

It means they go out in the third round of the event following defeat for Watson in the opening round of the singles.







