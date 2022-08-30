Hampstead's Dart serves up shock in first main draw win at US Open

Harriet Dart is into the second round of the US Open - Credit: PA

Hampstead's Harriet Dart claimed her first win over a top-10 player when beating 10th seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the US Open.

British number two Dart had never previously won a main draw match at Flushing Meadows and looked to have a very tough encounter on her hands against the Russian, who is ranked ninth after winning a WTA Tour title on Saturday.

But Dart battled superbly in hot conditions on court 12, recovering from a shaky second set and then coming from 2-0 behind in the third to continue her career-best year.

Dart's 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 win in two hours and 30 minutes was arguably the result of the day from a British perspective and earned the 26-year-old a very winnable second-round match against Hungary's Dalma Galfi, who is ranked three places below her at 91.

"I'm a little bit in shock right now," Dart told Amazon Prime.

"Physically I don't feel great but I really tried to stick at it and push through. I can't believe I got the win.

"What's so exciting about women's tennis is anyone can win."

