Dart targets world's top 100 after Vekic victory

Harriet Dart celebrates after beating Donna Vekic of Croatia at The Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre - Credit: Getty Images for LTA

Harriet Dart wants to speed back towards a spot in the world’s top 100 after stunning Croatian ace Donna Vekic at the LTA’s Rothesay Open Nottingham.

Hampstead's Dart, 25, toppled former world No.19 Vekic 6-4 6-3 in the first round to kickstart her Midlands campaign in style.

Dart soared up to a ranking of world No.99 in March and while she has slipped out of the top 100 in recent weeks, the Londoner knows a run deep in Nottingham can catapult her back up the standings.

Asked if she was targeting a return to the world’s top 100, Dart said: “Yes, for sure. At the end of the day, I want to win matches week in, week out and then the rankings will take care of themselves.

“For me, it's just more of a focus on each match as it comes. I don't really have too many goals for this grass court season – I want to enjoy each match, put in good performances, win against each player and try to do it each match.

"Clay is not my best surface, and that’s something I hope to improve on. But I know I can play a really good level on grass – it doesn’t take much to swing a match and today has definitely given me some confidence.

“I knew I had to bring my A-game and in patches I did play really well. I've definitely made strides in the right direction – I’ve had a little bit of a rough period recently but it's great to get a win on the board on home soil.”

Dart came flying out of the blocks against Vekic – the current world No.90 – to take the first set 6-4.

And she carried on where she left off to take the second 6-3 to complete a comfortable straight sets triumph.

Dart toppled reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 19, in the last 64 of the Nottingham event last year before the Bromley ace embarked on a remarkable rise to the Grand Slam summit.

Speaking about her compatriot’s journey, Dart - who is on the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Programme, the highest level of support for players aged 16 to 24 – added: “She's had an amazing run. All of us British girls practice together so I was aware of her.

"I was always expecting a tough match last year but I managed to come through. What she's been able to do over the last year has been remarkable.

"I think anything is possible - anyone can play a good level at any given day and beat anyone. Consistency is the key for rankings.

"Everyone can play good tennis – it’s about doing it every match. Emma has had an amazing year.”

