Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Dart targets world's top 100 after Vekic victory

Logo Icon

Will Jennings

Published: 9:06 AM June 7, 2022
Harriet Dart celebrates after beating Donna Vekic of Croatia at The Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre

Harriet Dart celebrates after beating Donna Vekic of Croatia at The Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre - Credit: Getty Images for LTA

Harriet Dart wants to speed back towards a spot in the world’s top 100 after stunning Croatian ace Donna Vekic at the LTA’s Rothesay Open Nottingham.

Hampstead's Dart, 25, toppled former world No.19 Vekic 6-4 6-3 in the first round to kickstart her Midlands campaign in style.

Dart soared up to a ranking of world No.99 in March and while she has slipped out of the top 100 in recent weeks, the Londoner knows a run deep in Nottingham can catapult her back up the standings.

Asked if she was targeting a return to the world’s top 100, Dart said: “Yes, for sure. At the end of the day, I want to win matches week in, week out and then the rankings will take care of themselves.

“For me, it's just more of a focus on each match as it comes. I don't really have too many goals for this grass court season – I want to enjoy each match, put in good performances, win against each player and try to do it each match.

"Clay is not my best surface, and that’s something I hope to improve on. But I know I can play a really good level on grass – it doesn’t take much to swing a match and today has definitely given me some confidence.

“I knew I had to bring my A-game and in patches I did play really well. I've definitely made strides in the right direction – I’ve had a little bit of a rough period recently but it's great to get a win on the board on home soil.”

Most Read

  1. 1 The Bishops Avenue: Billionaires' Row mansion gutted by fire
  2. 2 Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?
  3. 3 Highgate Festival 2020: Full programme of events
  1. 4 Bus routes 24, 31 and 88 serving Camden, Hampstead and Parliament Hill to be axed or re-routed
  2. 5 Covid bulletin: May ends with lowest patient counts of 2022
  3. 6 How Highgate residents helped India to independence
  4. 7 Communities across north London celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  5. 8 Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May
  6. 9 Where do Arsenal need to strengthen?
  7. 10 Older folk to hold carnival parade across Hampstead Heath

Dart came flying out of the blocks against Vekic – the current world No.90 – to take the first set 6-4.

And she carried on where she left off to take the second 6-3 to complete a comfortable straight sets triumph.

Dart toppled reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 19, in the last 64 of the Nottingham event last year before the Bromley ace embarked on a remarkable rise to the Grand Slam summit.

Speaking about her compatriot’s journey, Dart - who is on the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Programme, the highest level of support for players aged 16 to 24 – added: “She's had an amazing run. All of us British girls practice together so I was aware of her.

"I was always expecting a tough match last year but I managed to come through. What she's been able to do over the last year has been remarkable.

"I think anything is possible - anyone can play a good level at any given day and beat anyone. Consistency is the key for rankings.

"Everyone can play good tennis – it’s about doing it every match. Emma has had an amazing year.”

*For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.

Hampstead News

Don't Miss

Queen Elizabeth II at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Haringey

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Platinum Jubilee closures across Camden confirmed

London Live News

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Camden

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The pensioner who was critically injured in a Newham collision has died

Metropolitan Police

Pedestrian dies after fatal road sweeper lorry crash

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The beacon lit at the Diamond Jubilee event in Golders Hill Park.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Royal beacon in Golders Hill shines light for Queen

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon