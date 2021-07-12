Hampstead's Harriet Dart falls short in Wimbledon mixed doubles final

Published: 11:04 AM July 12, 2021

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk with their mixed doubles trophies, next to Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury - Credit: PA

Hampstead's Harriet Dart and mixed doubles partner Joe Salisbury were left disappointed as they just fell short against Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the final at Wimbledon.

Salisbury is one of a group of players supported by the LTA’s Elite Support programme, which delivers court access, medical, sports science and wellbeing support at the National Tennis Centre for ATP & WTA Top 100 singles players and Top 32 doubles.

Salisbury and Dart had never played in a professional tournament together and were unseeded at the event – but fought their way through to reach the final at their home Grand Slam.

The duo knocked out third seeds Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs in the second round before claiming wins over Naomi Broady and Jeremy Chardy followed by ninth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Kveta Peschke – on Centre Court – in the semi-finals.

On paper, Salisbury and Dart were underdogs against seventh seeds Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the final.

Harriet Dart in action in the Mixed Doubles Final on Centre Court on day thirteen of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Fellow Brit Skupski, who is friends with Salisbury and also a top-20 doubles player, was in a maiden Grand Slam final much like Dart, though Krawczyk had won this title at Roland-Garros alongside Salisbury and had been runner-up in the women’s doubles in Paris in 2020.

And despite putting up an admirable fight in the second set, Dart and Salisbury ultimately fell 6-2 7-6 (1) to their opponents.

Salisbury, 29, said: “We’re very happy to have got to the final, but obviously now we’re just a little disappointed.

“We wanted to win it, but we both felt we didn’t play our best. It’s been a great week and it’s amazing to be in a Wimbledon final, but unfortunately we didn’t perform better and get the win.”

Dart, 24, added: “The atmosphere was good, considering the football was about to start. There were definitely some true tennis fans staying towards the end.”

Though left disappointed today, Salisbury’s focus now switches to the Olympics.

He will be appearing at the Games for the first time, playing doubles with Andy Murray and may also get a mixed doubles spot.

And he said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I have a few days off and then we’re going next Sunday. It will be great.

“It’s a shame that there won’t be any fans there. That’s what has been so nice being back here at Wimbledon, having crowds has been amazing. It’s a shame that we won’t have that at the Olympics.

“I don’t know about the mixed yet. We’ll have to see what the team decides and if we can get in the draw.”