Hampstead tennis ace Harriet Dart is teaming up with Joe Salisbury

Published: 10:00 AM June 23, 2021

Great Britain's Harriet Dart during her singles match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on day four of the Viking International at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne. Picture date: Tuesday June 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

Harriet Dart has teamed up with two-time Grand Slam champion Joe Salisbury in Wimbledon Mixed Doubles event.

She believes that the dream team partnership can have a good run at prestigious All England Lawn Tennis Club.

With her place in the women's singles draw already confirmed, the 24-year-old from Hampstead will also be delving into doubles matches during the Wimbledon fortnight.

With her singles opponent expected to be confirmed a few days before the third grand slam of the year commences this Monday (June 28), teaming up with world number 3 in men's doubles Putney-based Salisbury, 29, who a few weeks ago claimed the Roland Garros title with American Desirae Krawczyk, was already a done deal long before AELTC committee began compiling their entry list.

"We spoke about it and was before French Open so we'd already confirmed to play," Dart said. "Obviously he's a very accomplished player and it's great for me to have that opportunity to play with him. And he's super nice and fun so it should be good fun."

In fact the pair first played doubles together at Battle Of The Brits event at LTA headquarters in Roehampton last August. They reunite at SW19 for the second time.

"We played battle of the Brits last year and that was really good fun," Dart continued. "We played some really good tennis together. I'm lucky to have him as a partner and hopefully we can combined well together again."

In 2018 she reached the semi-finals with the men's world number 166 from Derby Jay Clarke, 22. There is no doubt with the wealth of doubles experience in this partnership Dart can go all the way.

"I definitely think we can do really well," she added. "It's all about taking each match as it comes and there is no easy matches, so I definitely think we can do well."

Dart completed her Wimbledon preparations after an early first round exit at rain delayed Viking International Eastbourne WTA250, going down fighting in three sets to Kazakhstan's world number 21 and Roland Garros quarter finalist Elena Rybakina.

