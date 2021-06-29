Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Hampstead tennis ace Harriet Dart crashes out at Wimbledon

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:09 PM June 29, 2021   
Harriet Dart in action against Elise Mertens on day two of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis

Harriet Dart in action against Elise Mertens on day two of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

Disappointed Harriet Dart crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round after losing in straight sets to 13th seed Elise Mertens.

Dart is a member of the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Programme, which provides world-class coaching, medical and financial support to Britain’s elite young players with the potential to reach the top 100 within five years.

The 24-year-old from Hampstead, lost the first five games before finding her rhythm against a player ranked 105 places higher, winning four of the next 10 on Court 18 but never recovered as she went down 6-1 6-3 to her Belgian opponent. 

“I mean there were definitely some positives to take but overall a little bit disappointed,” said Dart, who received a wildcard and was one of nine British women in the main draw - the most for 27 years.

Harriet Dart in action against Elise Mertens on day two of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis

Harriet Dart in action against Elise Mertens on day two of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

“Look, it was always going to be a challenging match against a very experienced player. 

You may also want to watch:

“She’s the ranking she is because she can consistently play at that level.

“I didn’t start very well but managed to get back into it in the second set.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
  2. 2 'No Edward Lear or Karl Marx': Beard award for Michael Rosen
  3. 3 So how does the 1871 Act protect Hampstead Heath today?
  1. 4 'Ill-fated managerial search has made a mockery of how Spurs are run'
  2. 5 Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath with samba ensemble
  3. 6 Contaminated blood campaign groups in dispute with Terrence Higgins Trust
  4. 7 Primose Hill 5G mast refused by Camden Council
  5. 8 Boy, 15, arrested following Swiss Cottage stabbing
  6. 9 Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland
  7. 10 Mary Feilding Guild: Eccentric home of London intellectuals is lost

“But the problem is when you play such a high-ranked opponent a lot of that is a bit too late.”

Dart appeared to be struggling for rhythm on her own serve but could not put her finger on what went wrong.

“I don’t know, I’ve been serving quite well this grass season and throughout the year,” she said.

“Maybe some nerves, maybe sometimes some things are a little bit off in the game. I don’t think there was anything in particular.”

On her last appearance at Wimbledon two years ago, Dart was beaten by world No.1 Ash Barty in the third round, but she could not make it through her opening encounter on her return to SW19.

Dart started the second set strongly against Mertens, holding to love in the opening game.

Harriet Dart in action against Elise Mertens on day two of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis

Harriet Dart in action against Elise Mertens on day two of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

But a double fault gave the 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist a 4-1 lead with two breaks of serve. 

Dogged Dart showed her mettle by breaking her opponent’s serve for the first time to make it 4-2 before consolidating by holding.

However, Mertens won the last two games to set up a round two clash against Chinese star Zhu Lin.

World No.142 Dart had to wait an extra day to grace the grass at the All England Club as rain saw her match postponed from Monday to Tuesday.

But Dart - who made the semi-finals of the mixed doubles with compatriot Jay Clarke in 2018 - insisted the scheduling changes did not impact her preparation.

“Not really, everyone's in the same boat,” said the British No.3.

“We got cancelled pretty early, so had a lot of time to kind of rest and recuperate and be ready for today.

“I guess the schedule came out late, but I was expecting to play first or second, so that wasn't a surprise.”

Keep up to date with all the latest from tennis in Britain by following @the_LTA on Twitter, @LTA on Instagram, LTA – Tennis for Britain on Facebook and @lta on TikTok.


Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance helicopter lands in Swiss Cottage on June 23 to attend to a teenage stab victim

Knife Crime

Teenager in 'critical condition' after Swiss Cottage stabbing

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Sheila Hancock has been criticised for "victim-blaming" after a rape allegation in Finsbury Park

Crime

Councillor denies victim-blaming after Finsbury Park rape report

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Prince William in front of Ally Pally's Rose Window

Environment News | Video

Drone video of Prince William at Alexandra Palace to launch awards

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Dickinson winter swimming at the Mixed Pond

Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath 150: Swimmers celebrate a ‘breathtaking paradise’

Stefania Di Cio`

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus