Haringey upset Eastbourne Borough in FA Trophy

Published: 10:07 PM December 15, 2020

Haringey Borough produced an upset against National League South side Eastbourne Borough to book a place in the FA Trophy third round.

Tom Loizou's men took the lead after only 15 minutes as Rakim Richards netted with a superb header from a corner.

And the home side doubled their advantage four minutes before half-time when Roman Michael-Percil calmly converted from the penalty spot.

The second half was only five minutes old when Michael-Percil produced a stunning chip over the head of the Eastbourne keeper to make it 3-0, sending the Haringey fans in a crowd of 199 wild with delight.

And a last-minute reply from the visitors could do little to dampen the mood in north London, as Haringey banked £3,000 in prize money and moved into the last 64, where they will travel to another National League South side in Dartford, who beat Slough Town on penalties, on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

Haringey: Miles, Olufemi, M O'Donoghue, Richards, Vilcu, Bessadi, Michael-Percil, Aresti, J O'Donoghue (Akindayini 80), Djamas (Djassi-Sambu 27)), Bawling (McDonald 85). Unused subs: Dombaxe, Leblond, Mitchell.

Attendance: 199.



