Haringey upset Eastbourne Borough in FA Trophy
- Credit: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Haringey Borough produced an upset against National League South side Eastbourne Borough to book a place in the FA Trophy third round.
Tom Loizou's men took the lead after only 15 minutes as Rakim Richards netted with a superb header from a corner.
And the home side doubled their advantage four minutes before half-time when Roman Michael-Percil calmly converted from the penalty spot.
The second half was only five minutes old when Michael-Percil produced a stunning chip over the head of the Eastbourne keeper to make it 3-0, sending the Haringey fans in a crowd of 199 wild with delight.
And a last-minute reply from the visitors could do little to dampen the mood in north London, as Haringey banked £3,000 in prize money and moved into the last 64, where they will travel to another National League South side in Dartford, who beat Slough Town on penalties, on Saturday.
You may also want to watch:
Haringey: Miles, Olufemi, M O'Donoghue, Richards, Vilcu, Bessadi, Michael-Percil, Aresti, J O'Donoghue (Akindayini 80), Djamas (Djassi-Sambu 27)), Bawling (McDonald 85). Unused subs: Dombaxe, Leblond, Mitchell.
Attendance: 199.
Most Read
- 1 Muswell Hill toymaker gifts present to autistic boy, 10, after Ham&High story
- 2 Hampstead protest defending Uighur Muslims takes to Volkswagen Finchley Road
- 3 Camden Council's parking proposals 'could devastate local business'
- 4 Coronavirus spike sees London moved into Tier 3: What this means for you
- 5 'One of a kind': BBC broadcaster remembers murdered Maida Vale headteacher Philip Lawrence
- 6 Obituary: Espionage novelist John Le Carré dies of pneumonia aged 89
- 7 Charity's homelessness support at Hampstead hotel 'should be the new normal'
- 8 Hampstead teenager Sam Aleksander wins competition to improve new RAF jet
- 9 ‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights bring community together
- 10 Dunns the doughnut kings mark 200 years