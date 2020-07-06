Haringey Sixh Form College Principal delighted to see four students earn scholarships

Haringey Hawks celebrating their success (Pic: Franck Batimba) Archant

Haringey Sixth Form College Principal Russ Lawrance is delighted to see four students bag scholarships abroad for their impressive efforts on the basketball court.

Alex Distras, Ndewedo Newbury, Owen Young and Charles Harding have all shone in college sport and as their team Haringey Hawks enjoyed success.

“Sport plays an important role in my life and also in life at Haringey Sixth Form College,” said Lawrance.

“I’m absolutely delighted four of our top basketball athletes have secured sports scholarships to university in the USA and Europe. It’s a testament to their sporting and academic abilities.

“The coaching is of the highest quality and these lads have earned the opportunity to incorporate the coaching, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, sports science, nutrition, psychology, lifestyle with academic flexibility at another level, undergraduate level.

“It’s a huge achievement for them, their families, club and college, this is outstanding partnership in practice, ethos into action. This achievement is only made possible due to the values of all concerned we aim for excellence in everything we do at Haringey Sixth From College.”