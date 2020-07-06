Search

Advanced search

Haringey Sixh Form College Principal delighted to see four students earn scholarships

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 July 2020

Haringey Hawks celebrating their success (Pic: Franck Batimba)

Haringey Hawks celebrating their success (Pic: Franck Batimba)

Archant

Haringey Sixth Form College Principal Russ Lawrance is delighted to see four students bag scholarships abroad for their impressive efforts on the basketball court.

Alex Distras, Ndewedo Newbury, Owen Young and Charles Harding have all shone in college sport and as their team Haringey Hawks enjoyed success.

You may also want to watch:

“Sport plays an important role in my life and also in life at Haringey Sixth Form College,” said Lawrance.

“I’m absolutely delighted four of our top basketball athletes have secured sports scholarships to university in the USA and Europe. It’s a testament to their sporting and academic abilities.

“The coaching is of the highest quality and these lads have earned the opportunity to incorporate the coaching, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, sports science, nutrition, psychology, lifestyle with academic flexibility at another level, undergraduate level.

“It’s a huge achievement for them, their families, club and college, this is outstanding partnership in practice, ethos into action. This achievement is only made possible due to the values of all concerned we aim for excellence in everything we do at Haringey Sixth From College.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Sixh Form College Principal delighted to see four students earn scholarships

Haringey Hawks celebrating their success (Pic: Franck Batimba)

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho ‘happy’ with heated exchange between team-mates

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur and Seamus Coleman of Everton during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Arteta seeking Ceballos deal for Arsenal

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez battle for the ball

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Born Free actress Virginia McKenna joins Hampstead campaigners on charity walk

Born Free Foundation founder Virginia McKenna joins Angela and Martin Humphery on Hampstead Heath on 06.07.20. on one of their daily fundraising walks.