Haringey Rhinos hail National Lottery funding ahead of World Cup

2022 has certainly been the year of women’s sport in England.

The Lionesses won the Euros, the women of Team England sparkled at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and now the Red Roses are red-hot favourites to win the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this month.

However, this success at elite level for women’s sport is built on the strong foundations of grassroots projects up and down the country which help develop and nurture talent across all age grades.

In the build-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, which kicks off on October 8, the National Lottery is highlighting how its players have contributed more than £94.6 million to support over 3,200 grassroots rugby union projects in the UK since 1994, including vital support to hundreds of projects that develop women and girl’s rugby - from grassroots to elite. This includes funding to the Rugby Football Union in England to support the growth of women’s rugby.

Projects like Haringey Rhinos in Wood Green, north London, are among the thousands of projects throughout the UK working their magic at grassroots level to develop women's and girls' rugby, thanks to the support of National Lottery funding.

The club launched its junior section in 2011 and has grown exponentially since and now boasts the biggest girls' team in Middlesex.

And with Rhinos based in one of the most deprived areas of London, the club’s free memberships for young people offers a great route into the sport and regular participation in a supportive environment.

The organisation has received over £30,000 of National Lottery funding and chair Helen Rayfield is thrilled with what they have achieved.

“What makes us different is that we do all our youth stuff for free, and that is where the National Lottery funding comes in,” said Rayfield.

“We used to charge a nominal tenner, so the kids were members of the club, but I've waited all of that now.

“What I do is I fundraise about £10,000 a year to pay for everything. We are in the poorest ward in Haringey, which is the fourth poorest London borough.

“So, if I charge what other rugby clubs charge, anywhere upwards of £80 a year, we wouldn't have any kids.

“We just want people to turn up and play rugby. We are a grassroots community rugby club that offers rugby to anyone who is interested in playing, regardless of age or ability.”

And Rayfield believes further exposure for the women’s game and a successful World Cup for the Home Nations will aid the Rhinos for years to come.

“Introducing rugby to the local community is a real challenge for people who may have never heard of the game and that’s where I’m hoping the World Cup will really raise the profile of women and girls,” she said.

“I would say we’ve just got more girls and more teenage girls than teenage boys now and that is directly off the back of the engagement work that we've done in schools that has come via National Lottery funding.”

Former England player and Rugby World Cup winner, Maggie Alphonsi MBE, met with the club this week, to see for herself how National Lottery funding is having a positive impact on female participation at the club. Maggie herself has reaped the rewards of National Lottery funding throughout her career and knows only too well the positive impact this funding can have.

Maggie Alphonsi - Credit: Haringey Rhinos

Before announcing her international retirement in 2014, she represented her country an impressive 74 times, scored 28 tries, won a World Cup, and helped England win a record-breaking seven consecutive Six Nations crowns.

Alphonsi's childhood was far from conventional as she was in and out of hospital as a young girl after being born with a club foot.

She grew up on a council estate in Lewisham in a single-parent family, meaning finances were tight and she was forced to work several jobs – that was until The National Lottery and their support changed her life.

“The support it’s provided me over the years has been significant,” said Alphonsi.

“I was on the talent pathway and it basically helped provide for my expenses, medical support, my training and enabled me to balance school life with being an athlete. It enabled me to be able to afford kit, I didn’t have the money to do that. It enabled me to have the training boots, the shorts, the tops, to participate and, helped me to be the athlete that I could be.”

Highlighting the importance of funding to develop grassroots rugby union for women and girls, Alphonsi, 38, said: “It’s important to reflect on how National Lottery funding over the years has played a pivotal role in developing and nurturing talent for the future, and has helped progress the sport amongst thousands of women and girls throughout the UK – from grassroots to elite.

“This has no doubt helped the growth of the game amongst women and girls and has contributed substantially to the increased levels of professionalism we see today.

“I’m eternally grateful for the opportunities the game of rugby has given me in life. Whether it’s the sense of community each of the teams and clubs I have played for have instilled in me, or the life skills, team ethic, responsibility, and leadership it has shown me, on and off the pitch – I owe a lot to the sport.

“That’s why I’m delighted to highlight and support the impact the National Lottery funding has had on rugby clubs and projects throughout the UK.”

