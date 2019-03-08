Haringey Police pair reach national finals

Haringey Police amateur Oriance Lungu goes on the attack

The latest boxing news from Camden and Haringey

Haringey Police pair Amy Andrews and Oriance Lungu are both through to finals in the National Elite Championships.

Featherweight Andrews reached the final of her decision after beating Wellington foe Jade Pearce by unanimous decision in the last four.

Andrews will now meet Raven Chapman of Arena BC in the final as the Haringey Police hope aims to become a national champion.

Lungu will also look to complete her quest for national glory when she faces Bartley rival Hannah Shield in the light welterweight final.

The Haringey Police amateur progressed to the showpiece event after outpointing Katie Flynn of No Limits in the semi-finals.

There was no such good news for White Hart Lane’s Jeamie Tshikeva as he lost in the quarter-finals of the super heavyweight division.

The London champion took on Jewellery rival Delicious Orie, but was beaten by split decision.

Tshikeva will be devastated to miss out on national glory, but the dream remains alive for both Andrews and Lungu