Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Haringey Police pair reach national finals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 09 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Haringey Police amateur Oriance Lungu goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Haringey Police amateur Oriance Lungu goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Archant

The latest boxing news from Camden and Haringey

Haringey Police pair Amy Andrews and Oriance Lungu are both through to finals in the National Elite Championships.

Featherweight Andrews reached the final of her decision after beating Wellington foe Jade Pearce by unanimous decision in the last four.

Andrews will now meet Raven Chapman of Arena BC in the final as the Haringey Police hope aims to become a national champion.

Lungu will also look to complete her quest for national glory when she faces Bartley rival Hannah Shield in the light welterweight final.

The Haringey Police amateur progressed to the showpiece event after outpointing Katie Flynn of No Limits in the semi-finals.

There was no such good news for White Hart Lane’s Jeamie Tshikeva as he lost in the quarter-finals of the super heavyweight division.

The London champion took on Jewellery rival Delicious Orie, but was beaten by split decision.

Tshikeva will be devastated to miss out on national glory, but the dream remains alive for both Andrews and Lungu

Most Read

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Zahir Visiter killing: Westminster pair face September murder trial over fatal stabbing

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Calvin Bungisa murder: Police appeal for witnesses a week on from fatal stabbing of Kentish Town man

The car seen near the scene of Calvin Bungisa's murder, and the 22-year-old, who was stabbed in Grafton Road last week. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Zahir Visiter killing: Westminster pair face September murder trial over fatal stabbing

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Calvin Bungisa murder: Police appeal for witnesses a week on from fatal stabbing of Kentish Town man

The car seen near the scene of Calvin Bungisa's murder, and the 22-year-old, who was stabbed in Grafton Road last week. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Police pair reach national finals

Haringey Police amateur Oriance Lungu goes on the attack (pic: England Boxing)

Cricket: Malan ton helps Middlesex draw positives

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)

Hendon end term with big win at Barnet

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Anderton: On their day Tottenham can beat anyone

Crystal Palace's Martin Kelly and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

McCall aware Saracens were unconvincing in victory over Falcons, but happy with win

Saracens' Sean Maitland runs between Newcastle Falcons' Alex Tait and Vereniki Goneva (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists