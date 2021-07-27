Haringey Huskies sign Sam Roberts from Romford Junior Raiders
- Credit: Archant
Haringey Huskies have announced the signing of forward Sam Roberts from the Romford Junior Raiders ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.
Roberts played in Haringey for the Racers for two seasons between 2013 and 2015, retuning for a short stint with the Huskies towards the end of the 2017/18 season.
Otherwise, he has spent his career to date at Romford, first with the Fury and more recently with the Raiders.
Roberts said: “I’m glad to be back again and looking forward to a challenging and exciting year of hockey.
“When I thought about where I wanted to play next season, Huskies was my only option and I’m glad to be back playing with the guys again.
You may also want to watch:
"I spoke to a few of them and they seem determined to keep hold of the title. I hope I can contribute in some way to make that happen.”
Head coach Dan Sampson is thrilled to have Sam on board, saying: “Having known and coached Sam before, he is a player who will know what we expect from everyone. He will also bring leadership, having been the captain of Romford’s division 1 side.
Most Read
- 1 'The euphoria felt like the Summer of Love' – Kaleidoscope at Ally Pally
- 2 Arsenal signing Simone Boye Sorensen says she needed a 'new start'
- 3 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
- 4 Call for answers after flood 'destroyed parents' love letters and vinyl records'
- 5 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
- 6 Thunder and lightning could return to London on Monday
- 7 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
- 8 North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again
- 9 Callum Chambers could be Arsenal's starting right-back
- 10 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes set for approval by Camden Council – again
“Sam has a fantastic shot, knows where the net is, has an eye for a pass but also works hard for the team. He will be a great fit and I am sure the Huskies fans will be excited by his signing.”
General manager Lee Mercer added: “It’s great to get someone of Sam Roberts’ calibre to the club. He’s a player I know well, as do the coaches. It is always good to bring in a player who we trust and who knows the club well; he’ll fit straight in both on and off the ice.”