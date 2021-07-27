Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Haringey Huskies sign Sam Roberts from Romford Junior Raiders

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:41 PM July 27, 2021   
Haringey Huskies have announced the signing of forward Sam Roberts from the Romford Junior Raiders ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Roberts played in Haringey for the Racers for two seasons between 2013 and 2015, retuning for a short stint with the Huskies towards the end of the 2017/18 season.

Otherwise, he has spent his career to date at Romford, first with the Fury and more recently with the Raiders.

Roberts said: “I’m glad to be back again and looking forward to a challenging and exciting year of hockey.

“When I thought about where I wanted to play next season, Huskies was my only option and I’m glad to be back playing with the guys again.

"I spoke to a few of them and they seem determined to keep hold of the title. I hope I can contribute in some way to make that happen.”

Head coach Dan Sampson is thrilled to have Sam on board, saying: “Having known and coached Sam before, he is a player who will know what we expect from everyone. He will also bring leadership, having been the captain of Romford’s division 1 side.

“Sam has a fantastic shot, knows where the net is, has an eye for a pass but also works hard for the team. He will be a great fit and I am sure the Huskies fans will be excited by his signing.”

General manager Lee Mercer added: “It’s great to get someone of Sam Roberts’ calibre to the club. He’s a player I know well, as do the coaches. It is always good to bring in a player who we trust and who knows the club well; he’ll fit straight in both on and off the ice.”

