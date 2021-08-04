Haringey Huskies bring in Gadeke and re-sign fan favourite Dragomir

Published: 2:18 PM August 4, 2021

Haringey Huskies have announced the signings of Ryan Gadeke and Gyuri Dragomir for the 2021/22 season.

The 26-year-old forward Gadeke played his junior hockey in Milton Keynes and last played for MK Thunder in the 2019/20 season.

Ryan is relishing this fresh challenge, telling us: “I’m looking forward to starting the new season for Haringey and putting on a Huskies jersey.

“After playing in Milton Keynes my whole hockey career, I am excited to step out of my comfort zone and have the opportunity to become a valuable player in a very strong team.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the organisation and the fans and I can’t wait to step on the ice in September.”

Head coach Dan Sampson told us: “I am thrilled to be able to add Ryan to the pack for this coming season. He is a smart player who can play either wing, producing good stats in the last regular NIHL 1 season.

“Adding Ryan means we have firepower throughout our roster; this will ensure that everyone is turning up ready to play week in, week out.

“I am sure the Huskies fans will like what Ryan brings to the Palace this season.”

General manager Lee Mercer agrees, saying: “Ryan is a player I think the fans will love; someone who will work hard for his teammates, but who also fits in with our club ethos off the ice. I’m sure he will be an exciting player to watch.”

Fan favourite Dragomir has re-signed as the Huskies continue to bolster their roster.

He won the Supporters’ Player of the Season award for 2019/20 and it will now be his will be his fourth campaign for the club, having made his debut in September 2018.

Gyuri told us: “I’m looking forward to a new season with the squad. We have unfinished business from last year and a title to defend. I’m also looking forward to having our great fans back in the Palace which is always an electrifying atmosphere to play in.”

Head coach Dan Sampson added: “I am thrilled Gyuri has agreed to return. He was a key part of the title winning team.

“Gyuri is a complete player. He can play forward or defence which is a huge plus to have at my disposal. His speed, skill level and high energy hockey will be key this season as we aim to defend our title. He has a never quit attitude.

“I am expecting a lot from Gyuri this season and I am confident he will produce. I am sure his return will be fantastic news to the Huskies faithful.”