Haringey Huskies sign forward Kyle Nash from MK Thunder

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:37 AM August 18, 2021   
Fundraiser launched to improve ice rink at Alexandra Palace

Fundraiser launched to improve ice rink at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Haringey Huskies have announced the signing of forward Kyle Nash from Milton Keynes Thunder ahead of the upcoming NIHL 2 South season.

The 22-year-old played his junior hockey for Solihull Barons and Coventry Blaze.

As a senior, he stepped into the Blaze’s NIHL North 2 team and scored an impressive number of goals and assists across two seasons. Life has now brought Kyle to north London and a new opportunity with the Huskies.

Head coach Dan Sampson said: “Kyle has been skating with us for the past few weeks and the reports I had on him matched up with what I saw.

“He has great speed; he knows where net is and has a smart hockey IQ. Having been an assistant captain at Coventry, he will know what is required to get the best out of himself and everyone else. He will be another asset for us this season.”

Nash added: “I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to join the pack and I can’t wait for the upcoming season to help bring the division title back to the Palace.”

Ice Hockey
Haringey News

