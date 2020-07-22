Search

Haringey Huskies sign experienced forward Hughes from Bracknell Wasps

PUBLISHED: 12:54 22 July 2020

Danny Hughes has joined Haringey Huskies (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Danny Hughes has joined Haringey Huskies (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

PhilHutchinson

Highly experienced forward Danny Hughes has agreed terms with Haringey Huskies for the 2020/21 season.

Hughes has many seasons in the books at BNL, EPL and NIHL1 level, mostly at the Bracknell Bees and Hornets, but also with stints at Wightlink Raiders and Chelmsford Chieftains.

As a junior player, he represented Great Britain at two under-18 World Championship campaigns while has also been coaching junior teams at Bracknell and, in addition, took on the player-coach role at the Bracknell Wasps NIHL2 team last season.

At 37-years-old, he was weighing up his options, telling us: “I was considering retirement, but coach Dan Sampson got in contact to see if I was interested.

“As a result of our talks, I have decided to come to the Huskies and play another year. It is a great set up with a great fanbase, so I am really looking forward to it.”

Coach Sampson is excited to have Danny on board, saying: “He has a great CV and knows how to put the puck in the net. Danny also has great experience which will benefit myself and the team.

You may also want to watch:

“Last season he did a fine job at Bracknell, with a young team put together pretty much from scratch.

“Now he has a fresh start at a different club and will be able to focus directly on the playing side of the game.

“He will add another element to our scoring threat, especially with the slap shot he has. I am sure our fans will be excited by his signing.”

General manager Lee Mercer added: “Yes, it’s good to add experience to the ranks of the team and Danny fits that bill; his points production is impressive, even last season when playing with a team in the lower half of the league.

“I feel Danny will add a different dimension to the squad and I am looking for our younger guys to learn from his knowledge.

“Once again, attracting such a player is pleasing and shows that this is a club where players want to be.”

Import defenceman and supporters player of the season Gyuri Dragomir also signed up for his third season earlier in the week after yet another impressive campaign.

