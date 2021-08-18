Haringey Huskies sign defenceman Rob Veares
Haringey Huskies have announced the signing of defenceman Rob Veares as they continue to bolster their roster ahead of the new season.
A former Romford junior, Vears played at Haringey for the Racers from 2013 to 2015 and again for the 2016/17 season.
Either side of that he spent time playing in Romford for the Fury and Raiders, with a couple of stints at Chelmsford Chieftains.
He returns to Haringey with over fifty NIHL 1 games under his belt.
Head coach Dan Sampson said: “Being able to sign a quality player like Vearsey is a big coup for this club. He is a very strong defenceman who is a smart player in his own end. He moves the puck well and plays the body very well.
“Rob will be a big asset for our defence core this coming season. His experience playing in the division above will be valuable in all game situations.”
Veares added: “I am looking forward to being back at Haringey and playing at Ally Pally. I’m hoping to help the team in their title defence as much as possible.”
