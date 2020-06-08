Haringey Huskies re-sign defenceman Griffiths

Haringey Huskies have announced the return of Bryn Griffiths for a fourth consecutive season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 28-year-old has been a huge presence on the blue line since the Huskies were formed three years ago.

Although he never really ‘left’ the club, we were denied his services for the latter part of last season when his employer posted him north of the border.

General manager Lee Mercer is delighted to see him back, saying: “Now that Bryn has finished his work in Scotland he will be back with a bang, with more grit and some of that toughness he will have picked up from the Scottish people. Sending him away was a great idea.

“Bryn has been with us for a few years now and I know how hard it was for him to watch us win the division title and not be there; he played his part before he went away, giving us a platform to push on to the finish. Welcome home Bryn.”

Head coach Dan Sampson added: “I am glad Bryn is coming back this season. He started last season as one of our alternative captains and showed why he was given that responsibility.

“It is a pity he had to miss the second half of the season due to work commitments, but his return strengthens our D core for the next campaign.

“Bryn has a great shot from the point, is strong defensively and always puts the team first.”