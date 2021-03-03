Haringey Huskies will return to the ice in South One cup competition

Published: 9:35 AM March 3, 2021

Haringey Huskies have been granted "elite status" to enable them to enter the NIHL South Division 1 and return to competitive matches this month.

The Alexandra Palace outfit normally play in NIHL South Two, so it is a massive step up for the players and organisation.

They will be coming up against the likes of MK Thunder, Slough Jets, and Solent Devils in a round robin series, with games behind closed doors. As with other competitions going on the players will undergo regular testing and the rinks will be a Covid-secure environment.

Clubs are looking into the options for streaming the games from the rink so their hockey-starved supporters can enjoy the return to play experience.

Haringey Huskies said in a statement: “We as club understand it’s been a difficult time for the UK and if we can bring some joy to our fans and be a glimmer of hope for the wider audience of the palace and the hockey community then this can only be a positive step in the recover for hockey teams and skaters around the country.”

EIHA director Andrew Miller added: “This represents the final part of this phase of our return to play plans for the NIHL and supports in the region of 390 athletes return to the ice this month.

“We continue to work with DCMS on returning more of our sport in the coming weeks as government restrictions allow.

“Our thanks go to all clubs in the NIHL on working with us to make this possible. Whilst the competitions don’t currently include all teams, the joint working between all of our clubs has shown what is possible when we come together for the good of the sport.”